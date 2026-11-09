Kashim Chowdhury Fraud Conviction Reveals Family Home Dispute

Civil servant Kashim Chowdhury jailed for fraud while siblings allege undue influence over family home ownership and prior abuse of their terminally ill mother.

Civil servant Kashim Chowdhury received a custodial sentence on his 56th birthday after a jury at Southwark Crown Court found him guilty of nine fraud counts totaling over £280,000. The court heard disturbing allegations that Chowdhury previously coerced his terminally ill mother, Faijun Nessa, into signing away the family home and even stabbed her with scissors years prior.

Detailed Fraud Mechanisms and Employment Deceit

Chowdhury exploited post-pandemic remote work policies to simultaneously hold up to five overlapping positions with government departments including Defra and the Home Office. He utilized his £2 million six-bedroom property off Brick Lane in east London as his base while caring for his sick mother, using this arrangement to hide his multiple concurrent roles. Prosecutors established that Chowdhury applied makeup to simulate illness during video calls and took sick leave to manage his workload, thereby maintaining his ruse across various employers. He was frequently assigned senior project manager roles with salaries reaching £52,000 while allegedly lying about his employment history and the existence of his other full-time jobs.

Also read Kashim Chowdhury Convicted of Fraud for Holding Nine Simultaneous Government Jobs

Family Siblings Challenge Home Ownership Claims

Chowdhury's three older siblings, Abdul Chowdhury, Anis Chowdhury, and Fowzia Hussain, allege that their mother signed a Declaration of Trust, a Deed of Gift, and Land Registry transfer documents under undue influence. They argue that Chowdhury coerced the illiterate Faijun Nessa, who spoke only Bengali, into transferring ownership of the family home. The siblings contend that their mother did not provide these documents voluntarily and that none of her friends or solicitors supported Chowdhury's claim that she acted of her own free will after taking legal advice.

Advertisement

Cross-Examination Reveals Conflicting Narrative Truths

High Court judge Amanda Hardy KC imposed reporting restrictions on the civil dispute to prevent prejudicing the concurrent criminal trial at Southwark Crown Court. During cross-examination, barrister Aidan Briggs for the claimants asserted that Faijun Nessa was simply doing what her son instructed her to do. Chowdhury defended his actions by stating his mother wanted to safeguard his future against his siblings' greed and that she maintained her autonomy in making these decisions despite her poor health and literacy challenges.

Immediate Custody Sentencing and Legal Consequences

His Honour Judge Mark Weekes remanded Chowdhury into immediate custody following the unanimous verdicts, noting the collapse of the defendant's world. The judge's remarks underscored the severity of the conviction as Chowdhury spent his first night in prison shortly after the sentencing. Meanwhile, the High Court judge will deliver her conclusion on the family home dispute at a later date, having considered the evidence regarding Sharia law inheritance principles and the alleged coercion.