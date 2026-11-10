Kashim Chowdhury Fraud: Civil Servant Juggled Five Jobs Stealing £350k

Kashim Chowdhury was found guilty of fraud for holding five government jobs simultaneously. He stole £350,000 in taxpayer funds while living in a £2 million London home. See the full details of his conviction and sentencing.

Kashim Chowdhury, a 56-year-old former civil servant, was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of nine counts of fraud involving the theft of more than £280,000 in taxpayer money. The conviction concluded a four-week trial in which jurors determined that Chowdhury systematically deceived multiple government departments by holding five full-time positions simultaneously over a three-year period. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to be sentenced in January, facing a maximum penalty of ten years in prison for his actions.

The £2 Million Brick Lane Property Connection

The fraudster resided in a six-bedroom, Grade II-listed Georgian terrace located just off fashionable Brick Lane in London's East End, a property valued at approximately £2 million. This four-storey 18th-century home was originally purchased by his late mother, Faijun Nessa, in 1999 for a substantial sum, situated among other multimillion-pound properties where some street prices exceed £4 million. Chowdhury used this historic residence as his primary base of operations, claiming to the government that he required a work-from-home arrangement to care for his ailing mother, who suffered from bowel cancer and was nearly blind.

Also read Fraud Convicted Civil Servant Kashim Chowdhury Jailed on 56th Birthday

While he presented a narrative of filial duty, Chowdhury's siblings, including older brothers Abdul and Anis Chowdhury and sister Fowzia Hussain, allege that he bullied their illiterate mother into transferring half of the property to his name just days before her death in 2023. Faijun Nessa transferred the share on June 29, 2023, after Chowdhury warned that she would end up on the street if the house was split evenly among her children. The Crown Prosecution Service has already applied to register a charge on the house, while the siblings have launched a High Court battle to overturn the transfer, accusing Chowdhury of exploiting his mother's vulnerability.

Deception Tactics and Employment Mechanisms

Chowdhury executed his scheme by exploiting the civil service's work-from-home culture, keeping his camera off during virtual meetings almost exclusively. On the rare occasions he was forced to appear on screen, he applied white makeup to feign illness and justify his absence from work. He began his complex web of deception in February 2020 when he started working for Tower Hamlets Council, before securing a second position with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in April 2021. Despite undergoing rigorous Government vetting procedures designed to prevent rogue agents from entering Whitehall, he successfully gained access to multiple sensitive roles.

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His operational capacity became physically impossible by May 2023, when he was being paid for five full-time roles simultaneously. This arrangement meant he was contracted to work 183 hours per week, a figure that exceeds the 168 hours that exist in seven days. Throughout this period, he never held fewer than two full-time posts, and at times managed three or more bosses across different agencies. He utilized sick days and holidays strategically to manage the impossible workload and maintain the illusion of productivity, despite his performance being described as extremely poor by supervisors.

Government Agencies and Salary Discrepancies

At the peak of his fraudulent activity, Chowdhury held eight overlapping jobs across various government departments and public bodies. These included positions at the Home Office, the Department for Health and Social Care, the Department for Business and Trade, the Food Standards Agency, and the UK Health Security Agency. His employment history revealed a staggering income disparity; while working these multiple roles, he earned as much as £11,000 in a single month. He was frequently promoted to senior project manager roles with salaries reaching up to £52,000, despite evidence of his inability to perform the duties required.

One of the most critical roles was at the UK Health Security Agency, where his seven-month stint between 2022 and 2023 was marked by poor performance reviews from his project line manager. Chowdhury denied attempting to deceive his employers, claiming that evidence proving his innocence had been lost by investigators. However, prosecutors at Southwark Crown Court successfully argued that he positively lied about his employment history and the existence of other full-time jobs, leading to his conviction on nine distinct counts of fraud.

Legal Consequences and Family Dispute Fallout

Following his conviction, Chowdhury remains in custody while his family engages in a separate legal battle over the Brick Lane property. The dispute highlights the broader impact of his actions, which not only drained public funds but also destroyed familial relationships and exploited the generosity of his late parents. His father was a tailor's machinist and his mother spoke no English, yet the couple managed to purchase the prestigious East London home in 1999 after settling in the country from Bangladesh.

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Chowdhury studied politics and history at university and obtained a master's degree in public policy and management, credentials he used to lend credibility to his fraudulent applications. He married his wife in 2017 through a relative, with whom he also owns another house, yet he continued to rely on the narrative of needing to care for his mother to justify his remote work status. As he awaits sentencing in January, the legal system has moved to reclaim the stolen funds, while the property charge ensures that any assets derived from his crimes may be seized to compensate the public treasury.