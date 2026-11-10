Kashim Chowdhury Fraud: Civil Servant Convicted for £349k Overlapping Jobs

Kashim Chowdhury was found guilty of fraud after receiving £349,378.81 for holding eight simultaneous government roles. The case highlights systemic failures in public sector payroll oversight.

Kashim Chowdhury has been convicted of nine counts of fraud after a jury at Southwark Crown Court found that he deceived multiple government departments to secure overlapping employment for more than three and a half years. The 56-year-old former civil servant received a total of £349,378.81 in public funds while effectively performing no work for any of his employers.

Chowdhury held eight concurrent positions across various UK government bodies, including the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the UK Health Security Agency, the Department for Business and Trade, the Food Standards Agency, and the Home Office. At the peak of this elaborate scheme, he managed five distinct bosses simultaneously, yet received consistently poor performance reviews from each manager.

Also read Civil Servant Kashim Chowdhury Convicted of Fraud for Holding Overlapping Jobs

The Mechanism of Massive Civil Service Fraud

The core of Chowdhury's fraud relied on his ability to work for multiple agencies at once without detection by central payroll systems. He requested to work 183 hours per week, a figure that exceeds the total number of hours available in seven days. This impossible schedule highlighted the sheer impossibility of his actual workload, yet he continued to collect salaries for these non-existent or negligible duties.

Chowdhury maintained his position as a senior project manager while receiving £52,606 annually from the UK Health Security Agency alone for 18 months. During this period, he was simultaneously employed by four other departments. He argued that he did not intend to commit a crime and claimed he was not thinking straight when he misled managers about his employment status. The court rejected this defense, noting that his actions constituted a dishonest gain through false representations.

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Stakeholder Positions and Performance Reviews

Every department Chowdhury worked for documented his incompetence, yet disciplinary action was rarely taken. His boss at the UK Health Security Agency described his performance as exceptionally poor. The manager at Defra noted that he was passive and slow to deliver tasks. His supervisor at the Home Office stated that he did not appear interested in his job duties at all.

Employees at the Department for Business and Trade also rated his work as very poor. Chowdhury attempted to hide his lack of productivity through elaborate deception, including wearing white makeup on video calls to feign illness. He would cough and splutter for dramatic effect, but his deception failed when the makeup separated on his forehead, revealing his actual skin tone during a video meeting. Despite these obvious signs of fraud, he remained employed.

Systemic Failures in Public Sector Oversight

A major factor in this prolonged fraud was the lack of communication between government back-office services. Chowdhury used his genuine national insurance number throughout the scam, meaning no fake identity was involved. The fact that he operated in plain sight suggests that the human resources and payroll departments of these government bodies are often outsourced to external private companies. This outsourcing likely prevented different departments from realizing they were paying the same individual for overlapping roles.

Chowdhury attempted to justify his continued employment by citing health issues. He claimed to suffer from mixed anxiety and depressive disorder, exacerbated by his mother's cancer and a recurrence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He stated that the PTSD stemmed from a personal injury payment after being forced out of the Department for Education a decade ago. However, critics noted that PTSD is typically associated with war veterans or victims of severe trauma, making the claim regarding his previous employment status suspicious.

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Impact on Taxpayers and Employment Standards

The case of Kashim Chowdhury has exposed a growing trend known as polygamous working, where individuals hold multiple jobs simultaneously to the detriment of public and private sector efficiency. This phenomenon has become increasingly common with the rise of remote working arrangements. It costs taxpayers and businesses significant amounts of money while preventing bona fide applicants from accessing roles that are effectively being held by one person pretending to be many.

The difficulty of dismissing public sector workers was another element that allowed Chowdhury to remain employed despite his poor performance. New workers' rights and complex dismissal procedures make it challenging for government agencies to remove underperforming staff. This legal environment, combined with the outsourcing of payroll services, created a perfect storm that allowed Chowdhury to defraud the government for over three years. The conviction serves as a stark reminder of the need for stricter oversight in government employment practices.