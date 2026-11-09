Kashim Chowdhury Convicted of Fraud for Holding Nine Simultaneous Government Jobs

Civil servant Kashim Chowdhury was found guilty of fraud at Southwark Crown Court for holding multiple overlapping government roles from his London home, stealing over 280,000 in taxpayer funds.

Kashim Chowdhury, a former civil servant, has been convicted of fraud after exploiting remote working policies to hold multiple overlapping government positions simultaneously. The 56-year-old was found guilty on his birthday for illicitly securing more than £280,000 of taxpayer money through deceptive employment practices. His conviction at Southwark Crown Court highlights the risks of unmonitored remote work arrangements in the public sector.

Fraud Mechanism and Employment Timeline

Chowdhury began his fraudulent scheme by taking a job with Tower Hamlets Council in February 2020. He subsequently added a second position with Defra in April 2021, despite passing government vetting procedures designed to prevent such conflicts of interest. By September 2023, he had accumulated nine different full-time roles across various government departments and public bodies. This included positions at the Home Office and the Department of Health and Social Care.

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At its peak in May 2023, Chowdhury was simultaneously employed in five full-time roles. This arrangement meant he was contracted to work 183 hours per week, a mathematical impossibility given that there are only 168 hours in seven days. He utilized his four-storey Grade II-listed home in east London as a base to juggle these responsibilities from a distance.

Performance Issues and Deceptive Tactics

Prosecutors presented evidence that Chowdhury maintained his cover by manipulating health claims and using remote work tools to deceive employers. He frequently took sick days and holidays to manage his excessive workload. Court testimony revealed he allegedly applied makeup to appear ill during video calls with supervisors. He also claimed to be coping with poor mental health and caring for his terminally ill mother to explain his absences and lack of productivity.

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Colleague Carol Hedland from the UK Health Security Agency described his conduct, attitude, and productivity as very poor. She testified that when she attempted to address these issues over the telephone, Chowdhury accused her of badgering him and hung up. Another former colleague, Richard Arkless from the Home Office, noted that Chowdhury missed Teams meetings and was incredibly rude during discussions about his dismal performance.

Court Proceedings and Prosecution Arguments

Chowdhury denied any intent to deceive employers, claiming that evidence proving his innocence had been lost by investigators. He argued that his actions were not dishonest because it never crossed his mind that holding two full-time jobs would be a problem. Prosecutor Lucy Organ challenged this defense, noting that he could not admit to dishonesty without contradicting his claim that it never occurred to him.

The prosecution stated that Chowdhury positively lied about his employment history and existing full-time jobs. Jurors at Southwark Crown Court listened to testimonies detailing how he exploited honest workers who did not anticipate such widespread deception. The jury took seven hours to reach unanimous verdicts on all nine counts of fraud against him.

Sentencing and Financial Consequences

His Honour Judge Mark Weekes remanded Chowdhury into immediate custody, describing his situation as one where his world must appear to be collapsing. The judge noted that Chowdhury approached his case on an unrealistic basis throughout the trial. He will be sentenced at a later date, with the maximum penalty for fraud being ten years in prison.

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Despite his lavish lifestyle, including ownership of a £2 million property, Chowdhury reportedly squirrelled away only £300,000 during the three-year period of fraud. He is now locked in a bitter legal battle with his siblings regarding the future of their deceased mother's six-bedroom home off Brick Lane. This financial dispute adds further complexity to his personal circumstances following his conviction.