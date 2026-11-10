Kashim Chowdhury Convicted of Fraud for Holding Eight Simultaneous Government Jobs

Civil servant Kashim Chowdhury receives a guilty verdict for defrauding the UK government. He held eight overlapping roles across multiple departments for over three years, collecting nearly £350,000 in salaries for negligible work.

A massive employment fraud scheme within the UK civil service has ended with a guilty verdict for Kashim Chowdhury, a 56-year-old civil servant who successfully deceived multiple government departments for more than three and a half years. Chowdhury was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court on nine counts of fraud, including making false representations and obtaining a dishonest gain, after it was revealed he held eight overlapping jobs simultaneously.

Fraud Details and Multiple Salaries

Kashim Chowdhury received a total of £349,378.81 while effectively performing no meaningful work for the taxpayer-funded organizations that employed him. Prosecutors established that he never held fewer than two full-time positions at any given time, and at the peak of his deception, he was drawing salaries from five distinct agencies: the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the UK Health Security Agency, the Department for Business and Trade, the Food Standards Agency, and the Home Office.

Also read Civil Servant Kashim Chowdhury Convicted of Fraud for Holding Overlapping Jobs

The absurdity of the situation was highlighted by the fact that Chowdhury was contracted to work a total of 183 hours per week across these roles. This requirement exceeded the total number of hours available in a single week, a fact emphasized by prosecutors who noted that he could not have physically completed this workload even if he worked night and day without sleeping. This scheme prevented bona fide applicants from accessing these positions and cost the public purse hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Management Reviews and Performance Issues

Despite the sheer volume of his employment, Chowdhury received uniformly negative performance evaluations from every department he worked for. His manager at the UK Health Security Agency described his output as exceptionally poor, while his Defra supervisor characterized him as passive and slow to deliver tasks. The Home Office manager stated he was not interested in the job, and the Department for Business and Trade labeled his performance as very poor.

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Chowdhury attempted to mask his lack of engagement through deceptive tactics, such as wearing white make-up during video calls to simulate illness. He would cough and splutter to add realism to his act, but supervisors eventually noticed the makeup separating on his forehead, revealing his true skin tone. Despite these clear signs of misconduct, he retained his senior project manager role at the Health Security Agency, earning £52,606 a year, for 18 months while simultaneously holding other posts.

HR Failures and Policy Loopholes

The fraud persisted because government back-office services, including payroll and human resources, are often outsourced to external private companies. This structural fragmentation meant that the right arm of government, such as Defra, was unaware of the activities of the left arm, such as the Home Office. Chowdhury used his genuine National Insurance number throughout the scheme, relying on the lack of central coordination to avoid detection for over three years.

Disciplinary action was notably absent due to the complexities of public sector employment laws. Chowdhury claimed he was suffering from mixed anxiety and depressive disorder, exacerbated by his mother's cancer and a recurrence of post-traumatic stress disorder. He cited a personal injury payment from a previous forced exit from the Department for Education as the cause of his PTSD, a claim that prosecutors noted was inconsistent with the typical nature of trauma associated with military service or violent crimes.

Broader Implications for Public Sector

This case represents a severe example of polygamous working, a trend where individuals hold multiple jobs simultaneously, a phenomenon becoming more common with the rise of remote work. The Chowdhury scandal highlights significant vulnerabilities in how government departments manage workforce data and verify employment status. The case serves as a stark reminder of the financial risks posed by fragmented administrative systems and the challenges of enforcing accountability in a modern, distributed workforce.