Kash Patel's Snorkeling Scandal and Mounting Concerns Over His Drinking Habits

Kash Patel, the FBI director, faced backlash after snorkeling around a sunken Pearl Harbor battleship and jetting off to Las Vegas. Patel's actions were criticized as desecration and were linked to his drinking habits and globe-trotting on the FBI's dime.

Kash Patel is facing fierce backlash after snorkeling around a sunken Pearl Harbor battleship that still entombs the remains of nearly 900 American sailors, then jetting off to Las Vegas.

The FBI director embarked on the 'VIP' ocean excursion above the remains of the USS Arizona during a two-day Hawaii stopover last August, according to the Associated Press. Snorkeling and diving around the sunken battleship are banned outright, except for a handful of exceptions granted to crews tasked with monitoring the wreck's condition. Patel's snorkeling scandal piles onto mounting concerns over his globe-trotting on the FBI's dime using a government-issued private jet.

The FBI director remained on Hawaii for two nights before using his private FBI Gulfstream jet to fly to Las Vegas. Snorkelers on Patel's outing were given strict orders not to touch or make any contact with the sunken vessel. Patel has battled a tidal wave of unflattering headlines centered on his drinking habits, kicked off by an April Atlantic exposé alleging 'excessive drinking and unexplained absences.

' Patel's late-night partying and drinking reportedly forced aides scrambling to push back morning meetings. The same report also claimed his security detail once requested 'breaching equipment' after they couldn't rouse the FBI director from behind a locked door. Patel has denied all the allegations and filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the Atlantic.

Adding to his growing slew of bad headlines, a viral February clip showed Patel chugging a beer with the US men's Olympic hockey team in Milan, behavior that NBC News reported left Donald Trump personally displeased with the locker-room antics





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Kash Patel FBI Director Snorkeling Around A Sunken Battleship Jetting Off To Las Vegas Mounting Concerns Over His Drinking Habits Globe-Trotting On The FBI's Dime Government-Issued Private Jet Snorkeling Scandal Pearl Harbor Battleship USS Arizona Military Brass National Park Service Marine Veteran Hack Albertson Desecration Bachelor Party At A Church Atlantic Exposé Excessive Drinking And Unexplained Absences Late-Night Partying And Drinking Security Detail Breaching Equipment Locker-Room Antics Donald Trump US Men's Olympic Hockey Team Milan

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Kash Patel's Snorkeling Scandal and Mounting Concerns Over His Drinking HabitsKash Patel, the FBI director, faced backlash after snorkeling around a sunken Pearl Harbor battleship and jetting off to Las Vegas. Patel's actions were criticized as desecration and were linked to his drinking habits and globe-trotting on the FBI's dime.

Read more »