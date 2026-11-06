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Kartye scores winning goal as Rangers down Flyers 3-2

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Kartye scores winning goal as Rangers down Flyers 3-2
Philadelphia Flyers
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The New York Rangers rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night.

Ty Kartye scored the go-ahead goal, Dylan Garand made 23 saves and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night.

After Rangers forward Pavel Dorofeyev beat goalie Joseph Woll on a power-play to tie it, Kartye put the Rangers ahead with 4:39 left with his fifth goal. Gabe Perreault also scored for the Rangers, who won their second straight after a four-game losing streak. Adam Fox had two assists. Perreault opened the scoring with his fifth goal at 4:39 of the first, his first goal since Oct. 19.

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Benoit tied it with 9:50 to go in the second before Acciari put the visitors ahead with 7:51 left in the period. Dorofeyev, who signed a seven-year, $77 million contract to essentially replace high-scoring forward Artemi Panarin, snapped his fifth goal past Woll with 6:08 left. Kartye, a waiver wire pickup from Seattle late last season, then put the Rangers ahead to electrify the home crowd. Garand improved to 6-6-1 this season.

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The 24-year-old netminder has started all but one game since Igor Shesterkin was injured on Oct. 9 and declared out for the season the next day.

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