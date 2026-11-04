Karthik Aaryan To Star In 'Ladaku' With Kabir Khan Directing

Karthik Aaryan is to lead 'Ladaku,' a 'heart-tugging, inspiring' movie from 'Kabul Express' director Kabir Khan.

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Aaryan will also make his debut as a producer through his Dopamine Studios, which he launched earlier this year. Plot details are scarce at this stage, though producers say it will be “another emotional, heartwarming, family-entertainer” in the vein of Khan films such asBirla Studios, which is led by Ananya Birla, added it would be a story of “ambition, grit and hope. ”Aaryan played the lead role there and won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in 2024.

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His highest grossing pics are 2022’sParamount+ Drama Slate Options: Series To HBO; Aubrey & Orsi Sharing Oversight