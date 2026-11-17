Karren Brady and Nathan Thompson launch Brady Thompson agency to unlock commercial value in sport and entertainment, leveraging their extensive West Ham United experience.

Baroness Karren Brady and Nathan Thompson have officially launched a new commercial agency named Brady Thompson. The firm focuses on the sports and entertainment sectors and was announced in the morning following the departure of both partners from West Ham United seven months prior. Brady, 57, previously served as vice-chair of the football club while Thompson acted as its executive director during their concurrent tenures.

The agency aims to bridge the gap between current commercial outputs and potential revenue in the global sports market. Brady stated that audiences have expanded globally and brands increasingly recognize the value of aligning with these worlds. The firm intends to unlock hundreds of millions of pounds in untapped commercial value through strategic advisory services.

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Strategic Vision For Commercial Growth

Brady emphasized that unlocking commercial potential requires more than just selling sponsorship or hospitality packages. She told City AM that the agency brings commercial imagination, experience, and relationships to the table. The core mission involves challenging convention and implementing the right processes to maximize financial opportunities for clients in the entertainment industry.

The new venture seeks to help organizations secure sponsorship deals and improve hospitality offerings. Brady and Thompson believe that bravery in challenging existing norms is essential for success. Their approach combines deep industry experience with a fresh perspective on how to monetize sports and entertainment assets effectively.

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Executive Experience And Boardroom Insight

Nathan Thompson, 43, brings extensive experience from his time in commercial, marketing, and content teams at West Ham. He previously held roles at Tottenham Hotspur and in sports advisory positions. Thompson noted that he has sat in boardrooms on every side of commercial deals as a sales executive, adviser, and board member.

Thompson understands what rights holders need to achieve commercially and what brands seek when investing in sports. He stated that the real opportunity lies in bringing these two worlds together to create genuine value for both parties. Brady Thompson was built specifically to facilitate this synergy and deliver tangible results for its clients.

West Ham Tenure And Recent Developments

Brady began working with West Ham in 2010 after David Gold and David Sullivan bought the club. She had previously been the managing director at Birmingham City. During her tenure, the club completed its move from Upton Park to the London Stadium. This venue was originally built as the flagship site for the 2012 Olympic Games.

Brady departed the club in April after 16 years in the role. At the time of her exit, West Ham sat two points and one place above the Premier League relegation zone with five matches remaining. The club was eventually relegated from the top flight. Thompson also stepped down from his executive director position simultaneously.

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Sullivan Legal Battle And Club Leadership

David Sullivan stepped down as West Ham chairman in June after 16 years in the role. He left to fight false allegations regarding his private life that appeared in a BBC Panorama documentary. Sullivan announced his departure two days before the documentary aired and vowed to sue the corporation for libel.

Sullivan is now suing the BBC for £150 million. He was accused in the documentary of preying upon and abusing young women. The legal action highlights the turbulent recent period for the club's ownership. Gold died in 2023 at the age of 86, marking another significant change in the club's leadership structure.