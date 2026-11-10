Karoshi, a Chad Stahelski-Produced Action Thriller, Opens in Theaters February 5, 2027

Karoshi, a new John Wick-style action thriller produced by Chad Stahelski, opens in theaters on February 5, 2027, with Giancarlo Esposito and Cynthia Erivo.

Karoshi, a new action thriller written and directed by Takashi Doscher, is set to arrive in theaters on February 5, 2027. The film is produced by Chad Stahelski, the director behind the John Wick movies, and its first trailer, which is full of brutal samurai action, is now available for audiences to watch.

The release places Karoshi in a crowded field. In the last few years, dozens of action franchises have appeared from countless producers at different studios, yet the John Wick series has stood above the rest. Collider has pointed to Karoshi as one of the new John Wick-style thrillers worth anticipating.

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Karoshi Follows the John Wick Blueprint

Karoshi is a John Wick-style action thriller, a label that signals its focus on stylized, high-intensity combat rather than a conventional drama. The franchise that inspired the comparison launched in 2014 with a simple revenge tale starring Keanu Reeves, and it has since grown into several sequels and spin-offs across various platforms.

The John Wick franchise has also produced plenty of copycats over the years. Some of those imitators have worked out better than others, which is why the arrival of Karoshi has drawn attention from fans who track the genre closely.

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Chad Stahelski and Takashi Doscher Shape the Film

Chad Stahelski is the producer of Karoshi, and his name carries weight with action fans because of his work on the John Wick films. Collider has argued that Stahelski deserves a major share of the franchise's success, alongside Keanu Reeves, who receives most of the credit for the series.

Collider also notes that the John Wick franchise would not exist in its current form without Stahelski, who drew on years of stunt expertise to help bring one of the most celebrated action stories of recent times to the screen. Takashi Doscher, who wrote and directed Karoshi, is the creative force behind the film itself, and the report describes the project as a new action thriller that sits behind the camera in its most intriguing creative connection.

Giancarlo Esposito and Cynthia Erivo Lead the Cast

Giancarlo Esposito, recognized for his role in Breaking Bad, and Cynthia Erivo, known for her work in the Wicked movies, are the most widely recognizable stars attached to Karoshi. Their presence gives the thriller a strong name draw for viewers who follow television and film.

Even so, Collider points out that the most intriguing name associated with Karoshi sits behind the camera rather than in front of it. That emphasis suggests the production's creative vision, rather than its cast alone, is central to how the film is being presented to audiences.

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Release Date and Trailer Details for Karoshi

Karoshi is scheduled to open in theaters on February 5, 2027, giving moviegoers a specific date to plan around. Viewers who want to preview the film can watch its first trailer, which showcases the brutal samurai action that defines the movie's visual identity.

For fans of the John Wick franchise, Karoshi offers a new option in the action genre tied to a producer who helped define that style. The combination of a Chad Stahelski producing credit, a Takashi Doscher script and direction, and a cast led by Giancarlo Esposito and Cynthia Erivo gives the film a clear set of details that audiences can track ahead of its February 5, 2027 theatrical debut.