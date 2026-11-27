Karolyn Grimes recalls James Stewart's kindness on set and reveals how she dedicated her life to preserving the legacy of It's a Wonderful Life after becoming a cultural icon.

Karolyn Grimes, who portrayed Zuzu Bailey in the 1946 holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life," shared exclusive memories of working with star James Stewart in a recent interview with Page Six. The actress described the experience of filming alongside the lanky actor as a normal part of her daily routine, noting that she had already completed three movies prior to this production. She recalled feeling like she was "up in the sky" while being held by Stewart, a sensation she attributed to the height difference and her youthful perspective on the set.

James Stewart's Gentle On-Set Demeanor

Grimes emphasized that Stewart was incredibly gentle and kind during their time together, contrasting sharply with his wartime experiences that would later be explored in the documentary "Jimmy." The actress recalled a specific moment during the petal scene where she struggled with her lines, and Stewart offered immediate, reassuring support. He told her, "That's alright, Karolyn. You'll get it right the next time," a comment that boosted her confidence and ensured she delivered the required performance.

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Unaware of Stewart's Traumatic War Service

At the time of filming, Grimes had no knowledge that Stewart had recently returned from World War II combat duty, having flown twenty missions in B-24 bombers over Europe. She expressed shock upon learning that the actor was in a traumatized state after viewing the documentary "Jimmy," which examines his service and subsequent return to Hollywood. She noted that only director Frank Capra was aware of his psychological struggles at that time, describing Stewart as a sweet and wonderful man despite the hidden weight he carried.

Reconnecting and Recognizing the Film's Power

Although Grimes lost contact with Stewart after the film's release, the two reconnected in the 1980s when one of his secretaries successfully tracked her down. This reunion was significant for her, but it was a later promotional event that fundamentally changed her life's trajectory. In 1993, Target sponsored a tour featuring the four onscreen Bailey children, allowing them to sign autographs and interact with fans across the country.

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From Box Office Flop to Cultural Treasure

The initial reception of "It's a Wonderful Life" was far from successful, as it was a box office flop upon its premiere and even faced investigation by the FBI for allegedly vilifying bankers, a tactic allegedly associated with Communists according to a memo. Despite this rocky start, the film was deemed culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant by the United States Library of Congress in 1990 and selected for preservation in its National Film Registry. This recognition transformed the movie into a holiday staple on television, granting it immense cultural power.

Dedicating Life to the Film's Legacy

During the Target tour, Grimes realized the profound impact the film had on audiences, who shared how it gave them purpose and hope. This realization led her to dedicate her life to promoting the movie and its message. She noted that the film remains a Christmas classic with a lasting legacy, and her continued presence in public events ensures that the story of George Bailey and the contributions of James Stewart remain vibrant for new generations of viewers.