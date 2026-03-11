Leavitt Blames Midterm Losses on Lying Media and Forgotten Trump Policies

Karoline Leavitt blamed Republicans' midterm defeat on the lying media and voters forgetting Trump's good policy, as Democrats took both chambers of Congress. The president admitted the war in Iran was partially to blame but said he does not regret the invasion.

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Fox News shortly after Tuesday's midterm losses that Republicans lost because voters forgot about Trump's good policy and listened to the lying media on the other side, according to the Daily Mail.

Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress after a massive blue wave that swept the nation, a rebuke of Trump's presidency from voters fed up with high fuel prices, the cost of living, and foreign wars. Leavitt also blamed the lying media during the election night appearance. She said voters forgot about Trump's good policy. She recalled being at the podium talking about how gasoline was $1.99 in states like Colorado before the president launched the operation in Iran.

Also read Sean Hannity Blames Hatred for Trump for GOP Midterm Losses

Karoline Leavitt Blames Media And Forgotten Policy

She added that was because of Trump's energy dominance plan, not the Democrats. So unfortunately, I think the American people forgot about the good policy, maybe listened to the lying media on the other side, the former press secretary added. Michigan and Texas faced astonishing losses by margins that blew past polling expectations. As vote counts rolled in Tuesday night and the full picture of Republicans' overwhelming loss came into view, Leavitt made her claims on Fox News.

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Before the president launched the operation in Iran, I remember being at the podium talking about how gasoline was $1.99 in states like Colorado, Leavitt said. She added that this was due to Trump's energy dominance plan. The operation in Iran took place in February, which led to the country closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 25 percent of the world's seaborne oil passes.

That led to a sharp rise in gas prices and the general cost of living. The national average cost of a gallon of gasoline currently stands at $4.12, up from $3.05 a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association. Leavitt also told Fox News that the reality is that nearly every incumbent president party loses the midterm election. I know it's boring, many people have said that already, she said.

There have only been three exceptions to that truth, she said. It shows the reality of the electorate in our country and how it sways back and forth. I do believe undeniably that the history and the environment was worsened by the prices at the pump, Leavitt said. It's just a reminder to the American people, every single day, every week, when they go to fill up their gas pump, of the economic indicators, she said.

Trump Admits Iran War Blame But Claims No Regret

Trump roared into office in 2025 by promising to tackle price spikes under the Biden administration, while also promising no new wars. The president admitted that the war in Iran was partially to blame for the Republican drubbing on Tuesday in an election night interview with The New York Times. But he also said that he does not regret the invasion and told the publication: I did the right thing. I would have done it again.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday evening, the president claimed that Republicans lost because he was not on the ballot, appearing to attempt to distance himself from the humbling defeat. I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter, he wrote.

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In the months before the midterms, as Trump poured countless hours into campaigning for Republican candidates across the country, he implored voters to pretend I'm on the ballot. The president appeared irate during a call with Fox News's Bret Baier on election night after the host asked about the quality of Trump's Senate candidate picks in Texas. Democrat James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton by a whopping 12 points in Texas, as the state elected its first blue Senator since 1988.

Trump Backed Loyalists In Shock Senate Upset Losses

Trump backed Paxton in the state's Republican primary over incumbent Senator John Cornyn due to perceived disloyalty. The results blew past polling expectations. In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews pulled off a shock victory over President Trump's personally chosen candidate, Darlene Graham, the sister of the late Lindsey Graham. Darlene Graham was appointed to fill her late brother Lindsey Graham's seat and ran in the general election, both at the behest of Trump.

When Baier asked the president about his support for those failed candidates, Trump replied that he had no choice but to support Paxton, then levied criticism at Fox News. The Fox polls are terrible. You ought to get yourself a good pollster, because your pollster is the worst, Trump said. Baier quickly stepped in to challenge the president, saying: But tonight actually the results are pretty close to what the Fox polls showed.

During the blue wave on Tuesday, Trump told The New York Times that he would accept the results of the election and said he was open to working with the Democrats, saying: We'll, you know, look forward to working with them. The election results showed Democrats taking control of both chambers. The losses in Michigan and Texas were by margins that blew past polling expectations. Leavitt's comments came as the full picture of the Republicans' overwhelming loss became clear.

She blamed the media and said voters forgot the good policy. The high gas prices and cost of living were key issues for voters. The war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz contributed to the rise in gas prices. The national average for a gallon of gas is now $4.12.