Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confronts YouTube star Ms. Rachel regarding her inconsistent advocacy for children, citing victims of illegal immigration.

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a sharp public rebuke to children's entertainer Ms. Rachel on Tuesday, challenging the YouTube star's commitment to universal child advocacy. The exchange centers on Ms. Rachel's recent visit to a federal immigration court in Lower Manhattan, where she met with children facing deportation proceedings without legal representation. Leavitt, writing on the social media platform X, directly questioned whether the entertainer's concern truly extends to all American children, particularly those affected by crimes committed by individuals in the country illegally.

Core Immigration Court Visit Details

Ms. Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, visited the federal youth immigration court on Tuesday to observe and support minors navigating the deportation system alone. Among the children she met was a nine-year-old boy who traveled alone from Mexico and now resides in the Bronx with his mother. During the visit, the entertainer asked the child what he wanted for Christmas, to which the first item on his list was an immigration lawyer. This poignant interaction highlighted the urgent need for legal counsel for unaccompanied minors in the U.S. immigration system. A judge subsequently gave the boy's mother until December 15 to secure legal representation for their case.

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Leavitt's Counterargument on Angel Families

In response to Ms. Rachel's vocal support for the children in court, Karoline Leavitt introduced the concept of Angel Families into the national conversation. Leavitt stated that if the entertainer genuinely cared about all children, she should also support the families of those killed by individuals who entered the United States illegally. The term Angel Families refers to relatives of victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, a group highlighted by the Trump administration. President Donald Trump held a White House remembrance ceremony for these families in February after signing a proclamation designating Angel Family Day. Leavitt previously promoted that ceremony and criticized news organizations for failing to give sufficient attention to these grieving families.

Ms. Rachel's Background and Advocacy Scope

Rachel Griffin Accurso commands a massive global audience, with her YouTube channel reaching 22 million subscribers and accumulating more than 18.27 billion cumulative views across 125 videos as of November 23. She originally created her brand, Songs for Littles, after struggling to find appropriate educational resources when her own son experienced a speech delay. Her gentle, repetitive teaching style quickly turned her into one of the most successful children's content creators in the world. Beyond her educational content, Accurso has increasingly used her adult-facing social media accounts to address serious humanitarian issues, including the conflict in Gaza and the treatment of children in immigration detention.

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Competing Views on Child Advocacy Priorities

Ms. Rachel has consistently described herself as an advocate for children's rights on a global scale. She stated in a 2025 interview that her deep love and care for children extends to all children in the world, not just those she knows or those living in the United States. Her activism has included raising money for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, meeting with Rahaf, a three-year-old double amputee, and pledging one million dollars to the organization in September. She became a global ambassador for the group in 2025 and argued that caring intensely about Palestinian children does not diminish her care for children elsewhere. Her work has also extended to supporting children affected by conflicts in Sudan and Ukraine, as well as criticizing cuts to early-childhood education.

Reactions and Ongoing Public Debate

The entertainer's broad scope of activism has attracted intense criticism from pro-Israel organizations and conservative commentators. In one recent incident, she issued a tearful apology after her Instagram account appeared to like an antisemitic comment that read, Free America from the Jews. Accurso explained that she had intended to delete the comment but accidentally pressed like, adding that she is against all forms of hate including antisemitism against the Jewish people. Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to use the Angel Families narrative to highlight the dangers of illegal immigration, citing the case of Laken Riley. The twenty-two-year-old Georgia nursing student was murdered in 2024 by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan man who had entered the country illegally and was later sentenced to life in prison.