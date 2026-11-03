Karol G Sweeps Latin Airplay Top Three Spots

Karol G becomes the third artist to hold the top three Latin Airplay positions simultaneously with songs from one album, marking a historic milestone in Latin music.

Karol G achieved a historic milestone on the chart dated November 7 by holding the number one, two, and three positions simultaneously. This feat makes her only the third act in history to command the entire top three spots on the Latin Airplay chart. She joins an exclusive group that includes Bad Bunny and J Balvin, who both accomplished this in 2019.

Historic Chart Dominance Achieved

The Colombian superstar is the only woman to reach this specific ranking benchmark. Her achievement follows the previous records set by male artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin during the summer of 2019. However, Karol G distinguishes her record by occupying these slots with tracks from a single album. This structural difference highlights a unique level of sustained popularity across her discography.

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The accomplishment reflects a significant shift in how listeners engage with modern Latin pop releases. It demonstrates the ability of one artist to maintain diverse appeal across multiple tracks at once. The data underscores the expansive reach of her current musical output in the United States market.

Track Performance and Audience Metrics

The lead track "BbY WOW" featuring Judeline and rusowsky returns to number one for its third consecutive week. According to Luminate data, the song generated 11.1 million audience impressions in the United States. This figure represents a 29 percent increase during the tracking week of October 23 through October 29.

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The second position is held by "Ahí" featuring Drake, which dipped to number two after spending one week at the top. This track accumulated 8.3 million impressions, marking a 10 percent decrease from its previous standing. The movement of these songs illustrates the dynamic nature of radio airplay metrics over short periods.

Rounding out the trio is "Alguien Que Te Amaba," which climbed to a new high of number three. The track saw a substantial 31 percent growth, reaching 7.6 million impressions. All three hits originate from her album released in August, which previously spent 11 weeks at number one on the Top Latin Albums chart.

Industry Analysis and Strategic Support

José Cedeño, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Interscope Capitol Miami, provided insight into the phenomenon. He stated that Karol G is experiencing a special moment where different songs connect with varied audiences simultaneously. He emphasized that each record possesses its own distinct story and momentum within the market.

Cedeño clarified that the label does not view these tracks as competing against one another. Instead, their strategy focuses on supporting what fans and radio stations are actively responding to. He noted that the simultaneous presence at numbers one, two, and three confirms real demand for all three songs.

This approach highlights the range of her music and the effectiveness of the promotional strategy employed by her management team. The lack of internal competition between her own tracks suggests a broadening fanbase rather than a fragmented one. It validates the decision to promote multiple singles from the same project concurrently.

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Artist Reflections and Future Outlook

Karol G expressed deep gratitude for the reception of her music. She shared that seeing three songs occupy the top spots thrills her and fills her with pride. She described feeling deeply grateful for the way music continues to connect with people globally.

She acknowledged the hard work and incredible teams behind every song. Karol thanked everyone who listens to the tracks and makes them their own. She noted that fans have taken the music to places she sometimes never imagined.

This achievement stands as the second-longest command on the chart in 2026. It trails only Bad Bunny's 31-week reign, which totals 72 weeks overall through his hit "DtMF." The comparison places Karol G among the most dominant forces in recent Latin music history.

The historical context shows Bad Bunny credited on all three top spots on the August 3, 2019 chart. His song "Callaita" surged from number seven to one for his first and only week in charge. J Balvin took over the list on September 28, 2019, leading with "Que Pretendes" featuring Benito.

Current charts continue to reflect the evolving landscape of Latin music consumption. Karol G's success signals a new era of multi-track dominance from single albums. Industry observers will likely monitor future releases to see if this trend persists or remains a unique anomaly.