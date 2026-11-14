Karol G Surprises Mexico City Crowd With Thalia at Estadio GNP Seguros

Thalia surprised Karol G's Mexico City crowd at Estadio GNP Seguros, joining her for classic songs on the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour.

Karol G gave her fans a major surprise on Friday, Nov. 13, when Mexican pop icon Thalia walked onstage during the first of Karol G's three nights at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City. The appearance was the first time in 10 years that Thalia had performed in the Mexican capital, and it sent the audience into a frenzy. Karol G's concert is part of her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour.

Karol G told the 65,000 concertgoers, according to promoter Ocesa, that Thalia was her first idol in life. She said that the first person she wanted to become when she dreamed of being a singer was Thalia, and that Thalia was there with her that night. A video tribute showing a young Karol G saying she wanted to be like Thalia was shown before the surprise.

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Thalia Joins Karol G for a Special Mexico City Performance

Thalia joined Karol G onstage in Mexico City on Friday, Nov. 13, performing three of her own classics together with the Colombian singer. The duo sang Piel Morena and Amor a la Mexicana, followed by ¿A Quién le Importa?, a cover of the Spanish group Alaska y Dinarama's hit that Thalia reimagined in 2002.

Karol G wore a new version of Thalia's guitar-shaped bustier from the Amor a la Mexicana era, one of the most famous outfits in Latin pop culture. Thalia decorated the new version herself, as she had hinted a few days earlier. The reinterpreted costume linked the two artists across generations.

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Earlier in the night, Karol G performed her hit Ese Hombre Es Malo with her all-female mariachi band. She also wore a white top and a skirt in the green, white and red of the Mexican flag, along with a dramatic feathered headdress during her performance of Tropicoqueta, which she has described as her favorite song on the album. The crowd was already electrified before Thalia appeared.

Karol G and Thalia Share Praise Onstage

Thalia praised Karol G's strength and resilience during the show, telling the audience that Karol G does not care what the world has to say about her. Thalia made the remark while singing the Alaska y Dinarama anthem, which drew a roaring cheer as the crowd celebrated the union of two stars from different generations.

Thalia also told Karol G that only she, as a Latina, carries this light everywhere. Karol G responded emotionally and shed a few tears, according to the event coverage. Thalia then addressed the Mexican audience directly, saying that Mexico adores Karol G and that the fans love and cherish her.

Thalia's guest appearance follows a pattern of surprise collaborations. In 2022, Thalia invited a guest artist to sing RBD's hit Sálvame as a duet at the Arena Ciudad de México. In 2024, she brought another guest to the stage at Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to perform Rosas from La Oreja de Van Gogh.

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Remaining Estadio GNP Seguros and Monterrey Dates

Karol G's next shows at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15. These dates are part of the kickoff for the Latin American leg of the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour.

Days before the Mexico City run, Karol G performed three shows in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey on Nov. 6, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 at Estadio BBVA. Mexican-American star Becky G opened the shows in both cities, performing songs including Marathon, Patrona, Chula and 2 AM.