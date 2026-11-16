Karol G Postpones Mexico Concert Due to Health Issues

Karol G has postponed her Mexico City concert to November 17 due to health reasons. Fans can use existing tickets or request refunds through Ticketmaster.

Karol G has officially postponed her scheduled concert in Mexico City to Tuesday, November 17, citing health reasons for the Colombian singer. The promoter, Ocesa, announced this significant schedule change on social media platforms, expressing deep regret for the disruption to the artist's Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour itinerary in the Mexican capital. This decision follows a weekend of intense performances that left the star physically exhausted, prompting the need for immediate medical attention and rest.

Concert Rescheduling And Ticket Validity

The previously scheduled show for Sunday was cancelled to allow Karol G adequate time to recover, with the new date set for November 17. Ocesa explicitly stated that all tickets previously purchased for the original Sunday concert remain valid for the rescheduled Tuesday performance. Fans holding these tickets do not need to take any further action to retain their entry, as their seats are automatically transferred to the new date. This streamlined process aims to minimize inconvenience for the large number of attendees who had traveled to the iconic stadium for the event.

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For those who are unable or unwilling to attend the rescheduled concert, Ocesa has provided a clear pathway for financial reimbursement. Ticket holders who wish to request a refund can process their requests directly through Ticketmaster. This option ensures that fans who cannot accommodate the date change are financially protected and can retrieve the full value of their original investment. The promoter emphasized that this refund channel is open to all affected customers, providing a straightforward alternative to attending the new performance.

Artist Health And Previous Performances

The health issues affecting Karol G emerged after two nights of high-energy performances in Mexico City, which are part of the broader Latin American leg of the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour. On Friday, November 13, the Bichota singer delivered the first of three planned concerts at the venue, marking a significant return to the stage for the artist. This performance was particularly notable as it represented Karol G's first appearance in Mexico City after a decade-long absence, drawing massive attention and excitement from local fans who had waited years for her return.

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The second show on Saturday, November 14, featured a special collaboration with pop star Belinda, who joined Karol G onstage to perform several hits. The duo sang tracks including Luz Sin Gravedad, Angel, and Bella Traicion, adding a memorable layer to the evening's entertainment. Despite the festive atmosphere and successful collaborations, the intensity of these back-to-back performances appears to have contributed to the artist's current health challenges. Representatives for Karol G were contacted on Sunday night regarding the postponement but did not provide further comment at press time.

Tour History And Recent Achievements

The Mexico City shows are a crucial component of the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, which has seen Karol G traverse various key locations across Latin America and the United States. Prior to arriving in the capital, the Colombian star performed in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, hosting three consecutive shows on November 6, 7, and 8 at the Estadio BBVA. These earlier performances helped build momentum for the tour, showcasing the artist's ability to draw large crowds across different regions and stadiums.

Just prior to the Mexico City leg, Karol G was present in Las Vegas for the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards, where she secured multiple prestigious honors. The singer took home awards for best reggaeton performance for the track Verano Rosa, featuring Feid, and best urban music album. These accolades highlight her current dominance in the Latin music industry and underscore the high stakes and energy associated with her live performances. The postponement in Mexico City serves as a necessary pause in a whirlwind schedule that combines award season obligations with extensive touring demands.