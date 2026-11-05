Karol G Leads Record TikTok Stream Ahead of Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour Mexico Dates

Karol G streamed to 4 million fans on TikTok on November 4, previewing her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour Mexico stadium dates at Monterrey and Mexico City.

Colombian superstar Karol G commanded a global audience on Wednesday night, November 4, when her exclusive live stream on TikTok reached four million simultaneous viewers. The digital event served as a high-profile prelude to the Latin American expansion of her ongoing Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, setting the stage for a series of massive stadium performances across Mexico. The broadcast featured a dynamic selection of tracks from her recent album, interspersed with special appearances by industry collaborators and immediate announcements regarding her upcoming tour schedule.

Historic Tour Grossing Records in Billboard History

The performance, which took place at Quarry Studios, underscored Karol G's status as one of the highest-grossing Latin artists in the history of the Billboard Boxscore. This prestigious standing highlights the unprecedented commercial demand for her live shows, which have consistently broken attendance and revenue records across multiple continents. The event highlighted her ability to translate digital engagement into massive physical ticket sales, particularly for the upcoming Mexican leg of the tour.

Also read Karol G Sweeps Latin Airplay Top Three Spots

Exclusive TikTok Stream Features Special Guests

The nearly hour-long celebration commenced at 8 p.m. local time, opening with the tracks Maybe and Bebida de lagrimas. Karol G delivered a piano rendition of Final Feliz, followed by Matadora and Eclipse. She was joined on stage by Greg Gonzalez, the leader of the rock band Cigarettes After Sex, who played guitar for their collaborative song Despues de Ti. Karol G personally engaged with the online audience, stating that Despues de Ti was her favorite track from the entire album and encouraging fans to sing loudly during Con Quien Andara?.

New Remixes and Chart-Topping Success Details

The setlist included a total of 11 songs, featuring the world premiere of a remix for BbY WOW. This track, originally recorded with Judeline and rusowsky, has dominated the charts by spending three weeks at number one on the Latin Airplay chart. It also held the top spot for six weeks on both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. DJ John Summit joined the stream to announce the new remix version, which Karol G performed alongside the electronic music producer.

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Upcoming Mexico Stadium Dates and Venues

The stream directly announced the schedule for the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour's Mexican stadium run. The tour will launch with six shows at two major venues: November 6, 7, and 8 at Monterrey's Estadio BBVA, and November 13, 14, and 15 at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros. The event also featured a remix of AltaFarra, which included a performance by Mexican band La Obsesion Factory and DJ Maracuya. This Latin American stop follows her North American trek before the tour continues to Europe.

2026 Billboard Awards and Latin Grammy Nominations

Karol G arrives in Mexico following a year defined by significant industry recognition. At the 2026 Billboard Latin Music Awards, she secured four honors, including Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year Female and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year Female. She also won Latin Pop Song of the Year for Coleccionando herida alongside Marco Antonio Solis, and claimed the new Fan Favorite Artist category based on public voting. These wins complement her seven nominations at the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which included album of the year consideration.