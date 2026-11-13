Karol G Embraces Mariachi Soul for Passionate Latin Grammys Performance

The Colombian superstar performed 'Ese Hombre Es Malo,' which is up for Best Regional Song this year.

Karol G performs onstage during the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Karol was joined by a large mariachi band — including a conductor — who donned all-white behind her as she sported a golden charro suit with a long train.

It seems the star wanted to honor how she originally recorded the track, live in Guadalajara with 57 instruments. Bob Dylan’s Meeting With Pope Leo: People Fixated on the Hood, But the Hands Spoke Volumeshow “Ese Hombre Es Malo” was inspired by Juan Gabriel’s live album in Bellas Artes.

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“I always wanted to rise to the same challenge with this album,” she said of, adding, “It comes from the soul. That’s why creating ‘Ese Hombre Es Malo’ was so difficult because I felt like any song I made would be too small for the musical world around me. When we finally nailed it, I was like, ‘Wow.

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'” While the song choice may be surprising for fans who can’t stop listening to Karol’s summer hit “Bby Wow,” “Ese Hombre Es Malo” is up for the Best Regional Song award tonight. This year, Karol is one of the most-nominated artists of the night with seven nods, including Album of the Year for. Her collaboration with Marco Antonio Solís, “Coleccionando Heridas,” is also up for two major nominations this year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Solis performed the track alongside Karol and took the audience back to the música romantica of the Eighties and Nineties at last year’s ceremony. DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take OverIn Viral Stunt, Hundreds Try and Fail to Move Anish Kapoor’s ‘Bean’ Seven Inches to the Left, To Help the Man Supposedly Trapped Inside