Karol G postpones her Mexico City performance to Sunday due to health issues. The Colombian superstar rescheduled her show to ensure the safety of herself and fans.

The Colombian pop superstar Karol G officially postponed her scheduled performance at the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City. The rescheduling applies to the show originally set for Sunday, November 15, 2026, as part of her global Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour. This decision affects the final leg of her Mexican tour, which includes three nights at the iconic stadium.

Health Reasons For Postponement

Visibly moved, Karol G explained to the 65,000 attendees present on Friday, November 13, 2026, that her body refused to perform on the originally planned date. She stated that her physical condition forced her to stop, saying her body told her it could not go on. Despite this, she expressed her determination to deliver the best possible show for her loyal fans and those who had to leave due to the cancellation.

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The singer apologized to the audience for the disruption and to those who could not attend the rescheduled date. She emphasized her gratitude for the unwavering support and love shown by her followers. Karol G promised that she would always give everything she had for her fans because of their dedication to her music and career.

Opening Night Surprises

Karol G kicked off the three-night residency on Friday, November 13, 2026, with a spectacular performance. During the show, she surprised fans by inviting Mexican superstar Paulina Rubio to the stage. This appearance marked the return of the former Timbiriche member to the Mexico City stage after a decade. Rubio joined Karol G to perform a segment dedicated to the Colombian star's latest album.

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The two artists performed a mariachi version of Paulina Rubio's 2000 hit El Último Adiós, along with Yo No Soy Esa Mujer and Ni Una Sola Palabra. The duet concluded with both singers wrapped in the flags of Colombia and Mexico while the crowd cheered. Paulina Rubio thanked Karol G for the invitation, describing the experience as emotional and joyful. She highlighted the generosity of the Mexican audience and expressed hope for a future collaboration.

Second Night Guest Appearance

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, Karol G continued her residency with another special guest. Singer Belinda joined Karol G on stage to perform a medley of their hit songs. The duo sang Luz Sin Gravedad, Ángel, and Bella Traición together for the audience.

This performance highlighted the strong connections within the Latin music industry and the support Karol G receives from her peers. The attendance figures for these nights were reported by Ocesa, a major event promoter. The high turnout demonstrated the massive popularity of the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour across Mexico.

Tour Context and Recent Awards

The Mexico City concerts serve as the kickoff for the Latin American leg of the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour. Before arriving in the capital, Karol G performed in Monterrey, Mexico, on November 6, 7, and 8 at the Estadio BBVA. Those shows completed a successful run of three nights in the northern city as well.

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Recently, Karol G achieved significant recognition in the industry. On November 12, 2026, she won two Latin Grammy Awards. The honors included best urban music album for her latest record and best Latin song for Ahí, which features Drake. These accolades underscore her continued dominance in the global music scene as she embarks on this major tour.