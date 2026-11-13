Karol G and Rosalía Lead 27th Latin Grammy Winners in Las Vegas

Karol G and Rosalía headline the 27th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on November 12, 2026. Explore the complete list of winners across urban, pop, and traditional categories.

On November 12, 2026, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas hosted the 27th edition of the Latin Grammy Awards, presented by the Latin Recording Academy. The ceremony celebrated excellence in Latin music, with Colombian superstar Karol G and Spanish artist Rosalía emerging as the night's most prominent figures. Karol G received the award for Best Urban Music Album for her project " Tropicoqueta," while Rosalía secured Song of the Year and Best Pop Song for "La Perla" in collaboration with Yahritza y Su Esencia.

Urban Music Domination and Karol G Triumph

Karol G solidified her status as a dominant force in the genre by winning Best Urban Music Album for "Tropicoqueta." Additionally, she took home the award for Best Reggaeton Performance alongside Feid for their track "Verano Rosa." The success of these two wins highlights the continued commercial and critical strength of urban Latin genres on the global stage. The awards were handed out during the televised event, emphasizing the high production value and international reach of the Latin music industry.

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Rosalía Claims Top Honors in Pop Categories

Rosalía achieved a significant double victory, winning both Song of the Year and Best Pop Song for "La Perla." The track, performed with Yahritza y Su Esencia, was credited to composers Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Ryan Tedder, and Dylan Wiggins. Her success in the pop category demonstrates her versatility and ability to bridge traditional pop structures with contemporary Latin influences. The recognition underscores her impact on shaping the sound of modern Spanish-language pop music.

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Diverse Recognition Across Traditional and Regional Genres

The ceremony also honored a wide array of traditional and regional styles, reflecting the rich diversity of Latin American music. Laura Pausini was awarded Best Traditional Pop Album for "Yo Canto 2," while Carlos Vives won Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album for "El Último Disco Vol. 1." In the tropical category, Luis Enrique won Best Tropical Song for "Nombre y apellido," tying with Grupo Niche for "Realidad-Es." Camila Fernández secured the award for Best Ranchera/Mariachi Music Album with "La Fernández," and Gilberto Santa Rosa won Best Traditional Tropical Album for "Íntimo (En Vivo)." Xavi and Grupo Frontera took home Best Regional Mexican Song for "No capea," with composers including Edgar Barrera and Iván Gámez acknowledged for their work.

Portuguese Language and Classical Music Highlights

Music in Portuguese received substantial recognition across multiple categories. Emicida won Best Urban Music Album in Portuguese for "Emicida Racional VL 2 - Mesmas Cores & Mesmos Valores," while Urias took Best Rock or Alternative Music Album in Portuguese for "CARRANCA." Criolo, Amaro Freitas, and Dino d'Santiago won Best Brazilian Popular Music or Afro-Portuguese Brazilian Music Album for "Criolo, Amaro e Dino." Johnny Hooker was honored for Best Song in Portuguese with "Viver e Morrer De Amor Na América Latina." In the classical sector, Gustavo Dudamel and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra won Best Classical Album for "Odyssey," and Richard Scofano received the award for Best Contemporary Classical Composition for "Adagio De Las Tres y Diez." The engineering excellence for Rosalía's album "Lux (Complete Works)" was recognized with Best Recording Engineering for an Album, credited to Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tristan Hoogland, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez, and Harry Wilson, with mixing by Manny Marroquin and mastering by Bob Jackson & Brian Lee.