Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge announces the 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit recorded 70,129 footfalls and 64-country participation, setting the stage for the November 2027 event.

The 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit concluded on November 19 with Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge presenting data that signals a strategic shift from conference attendance to tangible business outcomes. Minister Kharge highlighted that the event facilitated 12,227 business-to-business meetings, a metric the state government is using to demonstrate the summit's maturation into a global partnership hub.

Attendance Figures and Delegation Metrics

As of 1 pm on November 19, the 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit recorded a total of 70,129 footfalls, which included approximately 60,000 registered business visitors. The event attracted 11,257 conference delegates and 1,520 exhibitors, alongside more than 1,000 startups showcasing innovations. The programming schedule expanded beyond its initial plan, featuring 162 sessions delivered by over 704 speakers compared to the originally planned 150 sessions.

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Business Matchmaking and Digital Tools

Minister Kharge emphasized that the summit moved beyond thought leadership by routing interactions through the Business Connect app and the Interlinks B2B platform. Organizers utilized analytical tools to track and quantify these business engagements, allowing them to measure transactional progress rather than merely counting physical attendance. This data-driven approach provides a concrete metric for evaluating the return on investment for sponsors, exhibitors, and international delegations.

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International Participation and Venue Constraints

The summit saw participation from 64 countries, a figure that fell short of the requests received from more than 75 nations. Minister Kharge attributed this gap to physical space constraints at the venue, noting that international demand for a presence at the Bengaluru Tech Summit remains high. This limitation presents a clear challenge for the 2027 edition, where organizers aim to accommodate more global stakeholders in a bigger and more focused event.

Sustainability and Future Event Dates

Under the Green BTS initiative launched three years ago, the summit eliminated plastic waste and reduced solid waste, earning a recommendation for ISO certification following the event. Minister Kharge also announced that the next Bengaluru Tech Summit will be held from November 17 to 19, 2027, at the same location. The state government plans to leverage the success of the 27th edition to expand capacity and enhance the event's impact on the global technology landscape.