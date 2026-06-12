Karn Evil 9 Reimagined as Dystopian Sci-Fi Thriller with Radar Pictures

The 1973 Emerson, Lake & Palmer epic Karn Evil 9 is being adapted into a dystopian sci-fi thriller by Radar Pictures, with director Isaac Ezban and writer Tim Hedrick at the helm.

A classic progressive rock epic is being reimagined as a dystopian sci-fi thriller, with the film secured under Radar Pictures and reportedly in cooperation with the band's management and surviving members.

The project draws its name and thematic core from Karn Evil 9, the sprawling half-hour track from the band's 1973 album Brain Salad Surgery. The piece was written by Keith Emerson, Greg Lake, and lyricist Peter Sinfield, and it fused rock, classical motifs, and futuristic dread in a way that had no clear precedent in popular music. The album cover, designed by H.R. Giger, became an enduring image of the era.

The official synopsis introduces Zak, a brilliant but troubled musical prodigy invited to perform at a major music festival simulcast in the world's most popular video game. He discovers the game's mysterious creator may be using him to promote a terrifying new technology. In a twist, Zak comes to believe this technology may be of inestimable benefit to humanity, and he becomes hunted by ruthless, anti-technology mercenaries. Isaac Ezban, the Mexican filmmaker behind the acclaimed thriller The Incident, will direct.

Tim Hedrick, a veteran writer on Avatar: The Last Airbender, has penned the screenplay. Ezban described the project as a miracle of a movie, exactly the kind he had always dreamed of directing. Hedrick argued that Karn Evil 9 functions as a cultural precursor to landmark sci-fi films like The Matrix and The Terminator, anticipating both and reflecting our present moment of technological chaos. He expressed excitement to explore this world.

The adaptation seeks to translate the epic's sprawling musical and thematic ambitions into a cinematic narrative that resonates with contemporary anxieties about technology, identity, and control, while honoring the original's avant-garde spirit. With a director known for tightly wound thrillers and a screenwriter seasoned in intricate world-building, the film aims to bridge the gap between classic prog-rock legacies and modern science fiction storytelling, potentially appealing to both fans of the band and a new generation of genre enthusiasts.

The inclusion of elements like a virtual festival and a hidden agenda within a game reflects current cultural fascinations, making the core idea feel both nostalgic and urgently relevant. This venture underscores a trend of reinterpreting iconic musical works into expansive filmic universes, leveraging established mythologies to explore pressing philosophical questions. The collaboration with the band's management ensures fidelity to the source material's ethos, while the creative team's vision promises to expand the narrative in bold new directions.

The film is poised to contribute to the ongoing dialogue about art's ability to predict and shape societal trajectories, much like the original piece did in its time. The project also highlights the enduring influence of progressive rock on contemporary media, with its complex structures and lyrical depth offering fertile ground for cinematic adaptation.

As production moves forward, audiences will watch how these dense musical themes are translated into visual and narrative language, balancing spectacle with substance in a genre often dominated by formulaic storytelling





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Karn Evil 9 Progressive Rock Dystopian Thriller Isaac Ezban Tim Hedrick Radar Pictures Emerson Lake & Palmer Brain Salad Surgery

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