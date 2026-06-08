Karmelo Anthony trial consumed by race and self-defense, but hidden hurdle could be key: expert

Texas attorney says Karmelo Anthony murder trial could hinge on self-defense laws, race and jurors' understanding of high school track meets.

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'resumes Monday, one Texas attorney says the case could ultimately turn less on the fatal confrontation itself and more on how jurors interpret questions of self-defense, race, any prior interactions between the teens and even the unique culture of high school track meets.during a confrontation at a Texas track meet last year, has pleaded not guilty and is arguing he acted in self-defense. The closely watched trial began last week amid intense public scrutiny and debate surrounding the case.

Prosecutors rested their case on Saturday after calling 21 witnesses. Anthony's defense moved for a directed verdict, but the judge denied the motion. His team called three witnesses Saturday, with testimony resuming Monday. Larry Taylor, a former Texas prosecutor and longtime criminal defense attorney, told Fox News Digital that jurors will be tasked with evaluating far more than the physical evidence.

Defense attorney Mike Howard delivers opening statements during Karmelo Anthony's murder trial in a courtroom sketch from the Collin County courthouse.

"When it comes down to an issue like this, I'm pretty sure the guys are looking at, OK, what was the situation? Was he really in danger? Was he really fearful? Why did he have a knife?

Why didn't he just get up and leave?

" Taylor said. "Did Karmelo really have a duty or obligation to retreat if he was being attacked? " he said. "It's happening in Texas.

Are we not a stand-your-ground state?

" KARMELO ANTHONY’S SELF-DEFENSE CLAIM COULD DEFINE MURDER TRIAL IN HIGH SCHOOL TRACK MEET STABBING: ANALYST The attorney also suggested race could become an unavoidable topic throughout the proceedings, particularly given the intense public debate surrounding the case. "We would be fooling ourselves if we said that certain areas of our state or certain cities were not more prone to be reactive ... especially when you have the polarization of black and white," Taylor said.

— which included no Black jurors — could face scrutiny if the defense believes Black jurors were improperly excluded from the panel, potentially setting up future appellate challenges. Karmelo Anthony, 17, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Texas track star Austin Metcalf. Beyond the legal arguments, Taylor said jurors may need to be educated on something far more basic: how high school track meets actually work.

A longtime track coach who said he competed in the sport in college, Taylor pushed back on suggestions that athletes from rival schools would not know one another or interact regularly. KARMELO ANTHONY DEFENSE, PROSECUTORS WAGE FIRST-IMPRESSION WAR AS EMOTIONS ROCK OPENING OF TRIAL: EXPERT Karmelo Anthony is accused of stabbing Austin Metcalf to death during a track meet in Frisco, Texas, on April 2, 2025.

"I've been coaching track for 30 years. I ran track in college and it is extremely common for people to develop relationships with people from other schools that they compete against," he said. According to Taylor, understanding those dynamics could become important if attorneys seek to establish whether Anthony and the Metcalf brothers had prior interactions before the fatal encounter.

Taylor said track meets often last for hours, with athletes from different schools spending significant time around one another throughout the day.

"I think probably four or five, if not more, of the jurors have no idea what happens at a track meet," Taylor said. Taylor also pushed back on claims that athletes from competing schools would have had little reason to know one another, arguing that friendships and familiarity across teams are commonplace. He further suggested that any potential prior interactions between Anthony and the Metcalf brothers could become relevant if introduced at trial.

Another question likely to be scrutinized by jurors is why Anthony allegedly had a knife at the track meet. Taylor said that issue cannot simply be assumed away and will require explanation from the defense. KARMELO ANTHONY FAMILY’S PLANS FOR $500K DONATIONS AFTER TRACK MEET STABBING REVEALED BY FUNDRAISING EXEC A courtroom sketch shows prosecutors delivering opening statements in the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony at the Collin County courthouse in McKinney, Texas.

Taylor noted that athletes sometimes carry small knives or tools to cut athletic tape, work on equipment or manage track spikes, though he stressed that Anthony's specific reason for possessing the knife would need to be established through testimony and evidence. The attorney also pushed back on criticism surrounding fundraising efforts for Anthony's legal defense, including a fund that has raised more than $624,000 for his defense.

While the defendant's supporters have raised significant sums through"He is fighting literally for his life," Taylor said, noting that expert witnesses, investigators and trial preparation can quickly become costly.with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.





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