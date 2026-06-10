Karmelo Anthony Sentenced to 35 Years for Fatal Stabbing at High School Track Meet

Karmelo Anthony, 19, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 35 years for stabbing Austin Metcalf to death at a Texas high school track meet in 2025. The victim's family delivered emotional impact statements, saying they are sentenced to a lifetime without their son.

Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of murder on Tuesday for the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Texas last year.

The jury deliberated for several hours before returning the verdict, which was met with an audible gasp in the courtroom. Judge John Smith then sentenced Anthony to 35 years in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving half of the sentence. As the sentence was announced, two women from the gallery shouted 'We love you Karmelo!

' and were immediately escorted out by bailiffs, despite the judge's earlier warning about emotional outbursts. Anthony, now 19, sobbed as the verdict was read, and his family broke down in tears. Earlier in the day, his mother had pleaded with the jury to show mercy, saying her son had made a terrible mistake but was not a cold-blooded killer.

The defense argued that Anthony acted in self-defense, claiming that Metcalf had invited him into the team tent and that the stabbing occurred during a scuffle over the knife. However, the prosecution presented evidence that Anthony had initiated the confrontation and that Metcalf was unarmed at the time of the attack. During the victim impact statements, Metcalf's family described the profound loss they have suffered.

His aunt, Marlene Needa, recounted receiving a phone call from her sister on the day of the stabbing: 'The sounds of the screams from my sister is something that still haunts me til this day. It was one of the hardest days of my life. There is a void in our family that can never be filled.

' Metcalf's mother, Meghan, spoke directly to Anthony: 'You may have just been given a sentence of 35 years behind bars, but you can consider yourself lucky because I've been sentenced to a lifetime without my son. ' His father, Jeff, expressed the rage and grief that has consumed him, saying, 'My son's death didn't just break my heart, it destroyed my sense of safety, my faith in people.

' The family described Austin as a peacemaker, a protector, and a hugger who brought people together. The trial lasted two weeks and included graphic testimony from witnesses and medical examiners. Photos of the crime scene were so disturbing that some jurors could not look at them. Anthony's defense team attempted to imply that Metcalf impaled himself on the knife, but the jury rejected that argument.

After the sentencing, Anthony was led away to begin his prison term. The Metcalf family expressed relief that justice was served but acknowledged that no punishment could bring Austin back. The case has drawn widespread attention and sparked discussions about youth violence and school safety





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