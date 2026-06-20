Karmelo Anthony murder trial evidence released to public

Collin County releases evidence jurors saw, including 911 calls, surveillance video and body camera footage in the Karmelo Anthony trial.

Evidence shown to the jury in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial has been released publicly. NBC 5’s Allie Spillyards takes a look. Newly released evidence shown in court is providing the public with its first look at materials shown to jurors during the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, who was convicted in the death of Austin Metcalf.

No cameras were allowed in the courtroom during the trial, making the newly released evidence the first public view of key recordings and images presented to the jury. The evidence includes 911 calls, surveillance video, police body camera footage, crime scene photographs and images of the knife prosecutors said Anthony used in the fatal stabbing.

According to investigators, the confrontation began during a Frisco track meet when Anthony, a Centennial High School student, was sitting under Memorial High School's team tent and Metcalf told him to leave. Surveillance video shown to jurors captured a brief burst of activity under the Memorial High School tent. Jurors also viewed video highlighting Anthony running away from the scene. During the encounter, Anthony can be heard saying,"I was just protecting myself.

"Anthony can also be heard saying,"He put his hands on me. I told him not to, he put his hands on me.

"In one call, a caller told a dispatcher,"I need paramedics at Kuykendall Stadium right away. "Another caller told a dispatcher,"My friend's bleeding everywhere. "A caller reported,"We're doing compressions and giving him mouth-to-mouth. " Later, another caller can be heard saying,"Fight through.

Fight through, Austin. Come on. Come on. Come on, Austin.

"Photo of the crime scene at Kuykendall Stadium This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.





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