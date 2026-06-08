Karmelo Anthony Jurors 'Gasp' in Shock After Viewing Grisly Autopsy Photos

Jurors in the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony reacted with shock after viewing graphic images showing Austin Metcalf's eviscerated heart.

Jurors in the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony reacted with shock and horror after viewing graphic images showing Austin Metcalf’s eviscerated heart. As the, some of the jurors gasped, and at least one woman put her hand over her mouth.

The pictures showed Metcalf’s body with a large stab wound in his chest and a punctured heart. The revelation of the photos came during the testimony of a medical examiner. Metcalf’s family was so disturbed by the photos that they left the courtroom.

The Medical Examiner, Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, told jurors that the stabbing resulted in a “gaping” 2-inch wound in Metcalf’s chest, with the knife penetrating so deeply that it pierced the bone of his chest and one side of his heart. Anthony, 19, stands accused of the first-degree murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco area track and field event on April 2, 2025.

According to witnesses, Anthony, a student at Frisco Centennial High School, entered the tent where Metcalf and the rest of the Frisco Memorial track team were taking shelter from the rain.based on an eyewitness, “Anthony was from Centennial High School and was sitting under the Memorial High School tent. had told Anthony that he needed to move out from under their team’s tent, and Anthony grabbed his bag, opened it, and reached inside and proceeded to tell , ‘Touch me and see what happens. ’ No one really thought Anthony really had any weapons in his bag, and proceeded to touch Anthony, and then Anthony told to punch him and see what happens.

A short time later, grabbed Anthony to tell him to move, and Anthony pulled out what recalled as a black knife and stabbed once in the chest and then ran away. ”self-defense and saying that the teen suspect was protecting himself against the unarmed, white football player. Because Anthony was 17 years old at the time of the incident, he cannot face the death penalty under Texas law.

If convicted, Anthony will face 5 to 99 years, or life, in a Texas prison, and an optional fine not to exceed $10,000.





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