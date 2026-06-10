Karmelo Anthony Found Guilty of Murder in Fatal Stabbing of Austin Metcalf

Karmelo Anthony, 19, has been found guilty of murder for the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Texas last year. The same jury found Anthony guilty of murder earlier in the day for the stabbing death of Metcalf in 2025. Anthony will be eligible for parole after serving half of the 35-year sentence.

Karmelo Anthony , 19, has been found guilty of murder for the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Texas last year.

The same jury found Anthony guilty of murder earlier in the day for the stabbing death of Metcalf in 2025. When the decades-long sentence was announced, two women were escorted out of the courtroom after they said they loved Karmelo following the sentencing. Anthony sobbed and his family burst into tears as the judge read the guilty verdict. His mother had begged a jury to show him mercy ahead of sentencing.

Jurors were then presented with arguments from the defense and prosecution before being sent out to deliberate on the length of his punishment. Following Anthony's sentencing, victim impact statements were read aloud by members of Metcalf's devastated family, including his aunt and the teenager's father. Karmelo Anthony was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Texas last year. Now jurors must decide his sentence.

Austin Metcalf, 17, died after Anthony stabbed him with a folding knife last April. An Austin Metcalf supporter holds a sign in front of the Collin County courthouse after the verdict was reached in the Karmelo Anthony trial on Tuesday in McKinney, Texas. Aunt Marlene Needa recalled how she got a call from her sister on the day of the boy's death.

The sounds of the screams from my sister is something that still haunts me til this day, she told the court. It was one of the hardest days of my life. There is a void in our family that can never be filled. My daughters often ask why Austin had to die.

All I can tell them is that must trust in God's plan even when we don't understand it. As Needa was speaking, Metcalf's father could be seen crying in the courtroom all the while Anthony sat and listened, with his head hanging low. Metcalf's mother, Meghan Metcalf also spoke to give her impact statement while Anthony could be seen in tears.

Seeing my loving son, his identical twin, lose the most important person in his life, it crushes you as a mother. Austin was a hugger, and a good one at that. Austin always had a way of bringing people together. He was the peacemaker, the protector, Meghan Metcalf recalled.

There is a part of him you can never take away from me or anyone who loves Austin. What it meant to be loved by him. It's the love that I can continue to have in my heart. He was taken from us just as he was starting to really live, the slain teen's mom said as she addressed Anthony directly.

You may have just been given a sentence of 35 years behind bars but you can consider yourself lucky because I've been sentenced to a lifetime without my son, Meghan said. Metcalf's father, Jeff, also delivered an impact statement on Tuesday evening. Anthony's defense attorneys argued that he had been invited over to the tent where the altercation happened, despite there being no evidence of that.

While quizzing the medical examiner, Anthony's lawyers implied that Metcalf impaled himself on the knife. He told the court how his family was robbed of seeing Austin grow up, and expressed his grief that he couldn't defend his son. He went on to express the unfiltered rage he has experienced since his son was murdered, saying Austin's death didn't just break his heart but also destroyed his sense of safety and faith in people.

Since the first day he grabbed my finger, he had my heart, Jeff Metcalf began as he shared the hopes and dreams he had for his son. To watch both my sons on the field at the same time was such a blessing. I truly believed you had a great career ahead of you. All of your teammates looked up to you.

We were robbed, don't look down, on all of these things, Jeff said before addressing Anthony directly. I said from day one, this was never about race, please don't politicize it. But what did you choose to do? Both.

It's about right and wrong. We're all humans. We all bleed the same color. You're free to make choices all you want, but you're not free from those consequences.

You will face those consequences starting today, Jeff Metcalf said. If you ask me what my son's death did to me, I would tell you it destroyed the person I used to be. Not changed me, destroyed me





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