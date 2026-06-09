Karmelo Anthony Found Guilty in Stabbing Death of Texas High School Student Austin Metcalf

A jury convicted Karmelo Anthony of murder for fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025. The verdict came after a high-profile trial marked by emotional testimony and protests. Anthony faces up to life in prison.

A jury has found Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, on April 2, 2025.

The verdict was delivered on June 9, 2026, after just three hours of deliberation following closing arguments. The conviction carries a potential sentence ranging from five to 99 years, or life in prison. The case drew significant attention, with protests outside the Collin County Courthouse both before and after the verdict, reflecting the intense community and emotional stakes involved. The confrontation began beneath a Memorial High School team tent at the rainy track meet attended by schools across North Texas.

Anthony, a student from a different school, was sitting under the tent and was repeatedly asked to leave by student athletes. Witnesses testified that Austin Metcalf eventually approached Anthony and asked him to move. Several students stated that Anthony was asked to leave approximately 15 times. During the exchange, Anthony became increasingly aggressive, with witnesses recalling statements from him that indicated a willingness to fight.

Some students said Anthony appeared to be provoking Metcalf, while others felt he was looking for a fight. Metcalf reportedly told Anthony, "I'm not going to fight you at a track meet," indicating he did not want physical conflict. Witnesses also noted that Anthony kept one hand inside his backpack throughout the interaction. Several students believed he was bluffing about possessing a weapon.

The situation escalated when Metcalf allegedly shoved or grabbed Anthony; accounts varied on the exact nature of the contact and whether one or two hands were used. Moments later, Anthony produced a knife and stabbed Metcalf, leading to his death. The defense argued self-defense, but the prosecution emphasized the aggressor role Anthony played.

Criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno, a Fox News contributor, suggested after the verdict that Anthony is unlikely to receive the maximum sentence, predicting at least 20 years but not a life term. Authorities also reported that at least one protester was taken into custody after a fight broke out outside the courthouse following the guilty verdict





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