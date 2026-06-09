Karmelo Anthony Defense Rests Without Testimony in Texas Track Stabbing Trial

The murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, accused of stabbing Austin Metcalf at a Texas track meet, nears closing arguments after the defense rested without calling Anthony to testify. Legal analysts question the self-defense claim.

The murder trial of Karmelo Anthony , the Texas high school athlete accused of stabbing Austin Metcalf to death during a track meet, is nearing its conclusion as the defense rested its case on Monday without calling Anthony to testify.

The case, which has drawn national attention and sparked debate over self-defense laws and racial tensions, will now proceed to closing arguments on Tuesday morning at the Collin County courthouse in McKinney, Texas. Anthony admits to stabbing Metcalf but claims he acted in self-defense, arguing that he was attacked first during an April 2, 2025 confrontation at a Memorial High School track meet in Frisco.

The defense's decision not to put Anthony on the stand has fueled speculation among legal analysts and observers. On Fox News's The Story, criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Joshua Ritter suggested that the move may indicate the defense team was struggling to build a strong case. They might have been discussing with Anthony whether he should testify, Ritter said, adding that perhaps they were looking for a last-ditch effort to spare him a lifetime in prison.

The defense case faced several hurdles, including testimony from multiple student witnesses who said Anthony provoked the confrontation and refused to leave the Memorial High School tent area when asked. Legal experts have pointed to the challenges Anthony faces under Texas self-defense law.

Defense attorney and Fox News contributor Donna Rotunno stated that she never believed the case rose to the level of self-defense, calling it a sad and tragic circumstance where a young person made a horrible decision with consequences. Rotunno highlighted that while Anthony's knife may have been legal under Texas law due to its blade length being less than five inches, having a legal knife does not justify using it in the manner he did.

The prosecution has emphasized that Anthony's actions were not a reasonable response to any perceived threat, especially given that he was repeatedly told to leave but chose to escalate the situation. Demonstrators have gathered outside the courthouse to show support for Anthony, reflecting the intense public interest in the trial.

As the jury prepares to deliberate, the outcome will likely hinge on whether the panel believes Anthony's claim of self-defense or concludes that he was the aggressor in the fatal confrontation





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Karmelo Anthony Austin Metcalf Texas Track Meet Stabbing Self-Defense Trial Murder Trial

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