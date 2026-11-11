Karla Souza Cast as Lead in Grey's Anatomy Spinoff

Karla Souza joins Shonda Rhimes for the new Grey's Anatomy spinoff, premiering in late 2027. This marks a major return for the creator and first out-of-Los Angeles production.

Karla Souza has been officially cast as the lead actress in the upcoming third spinoff of the long-running medical drama series Grey's Anatomy. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the How to Get Away with Murder star will portray Carolina 'Lina' Hall, a complex character described as a haunted and cynical doctor in her forties. This casting announcement marks a significant development for the franchise, which has relied on only two previous offshoots since its initial launch in March 2005.

Shonda Rhimes Returns to Writing

This project represents the first time franchise creator Shonda Rhimes has returned to write for the medical drama since season eleven. Her previous writing credit was for the episode titled How to Save a Life, which centered on the death of Derek Shepherd. Although Rhimes is currently based at Netflix, where she has helped develop Bridgerton into a global success, this Texas-based drama falls outside her existing streaming agreement because it belongs to the Grey's universe rather than being a completely new show.

Also read ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas Spinoff Casts ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Alum Karla Souza in Lead Role

The series is co-created and co-written by Shonda Rhimes and current Grey's Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis. They executive produce the project alongside Betsy Beers and franchise veteran Ellen Pompeo. The production hails from 20th Television and aims to deliver an edgy drama focused on a team at a rural medical center that serves as the last chance for care for miles around.

Production Moves to New Mexico

The upcoming Grey's Anatomy spinoff is notable for being the first time the entire franchise has filmed outside of Los Angeles. Production will be based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, following reports that the team was unable to secure a California tax credit. This shift in location adds a unique visual and logistical dimension to the story, which is set in a small West Texas town where the protagonist runs a medical center.

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Karla Souza brings extensive experience to the role, having previously worked extensively within the Shonda Rhimes television empire. Her breakout role was as Laurel Castillo in How to Get Away with Murder, which Shonda Rhimes executive produced. She also appeared opposite Viola Davis throughout that show's run and later took on a lead role opposite Topher Grace in the ABC sitcom Home Economics.

Future Casting and Timeline

More casting announcements are expected in the coming weeks and months as the production prepares for its premiere. The spinoff is slated to air on ABC in the latter half of 2027. Early reports indicate that while specific plot details remain under wraps, the intention is to continue focusing on a group of doctors and include narrative links to the main series.

Previously, the franchise launched Private Practice, which centered on Dr. Addison Montgomery played by Kate Walsh, and Station 19, a firefighter-focused drama that ended in May 2024 after seven seasons. Karla Souza is a two-time International Emmy Awards nominee for Prime Video's Dive and recently starred alongside Jamie Foxx in the Netflix vampire comedy Day Shift. Her addition to the cast signals a strong commitment to expanding the narrative scope of the beloved medical institution.