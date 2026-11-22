Karla Sofia Gascon says 'Emilia Perez' Oscar furor came from people who didn't want someone like her to win, ties it to a rollback of trans rights.

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“In reality, the controversy was generated by a great many people who didn’t want someone like me to receive an award,” Gascón tellsPierce Brosnan Approves of Callum Turner as James Bond: He's 'So Strong' and I'm 'Eager to See' Who Becomes the Next 007. “It has never yet been shown that I wrote anything against anyone, nor has it been proven anywhere,” she says.

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“It was just a pile of assumptions, with everyone saying something different, and they created a figure of me that isn’t me. ” Gascon describes a long awards push as an ordeal for actors, with political interests at play on every side, and says she would rather do her work and let audiences decide whether they like it. Such campaigns, she argues, open the door to people using actors for political or economic ends.

“And I think we are here for the art,” she says. Cinema, in her view, carries a social responsibility to show audiences the best of humanity, even as it remains both entertainment and business. Mixing the political, the economic and the talent, she says, dilutes the essence of acting, which for her means bringing lives to other people and making them think. Transgender people face more and more problems, Gascón says.

“We are living through a moment of regression in the rights of transgender people, of sexual diversity. ” Global politics, Gascon adds, is making life harder still for people who already face steep odds, and above all for trans people, “who are considered in practically the whole world as the lowest in society.

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” That, she says, is why a campaign arose against “a woman who could win a great award” – a reading she stresses is “not a justification” but “an explanation. ”, won Gascon best actress at the Cannes Film Festival, the European Film Awards and the Lumiere Awards, alongside Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. The biggest change to her career since, she says, is that she no longer has to audition.

“I started at 16, I’ve had a career of more than 30 years and I’ve done everything in acting,” she says. She has since made the Italian film “Scuola di Seduzione” and “Trinidad. ” On working across languages and cultures, she says: “It makes me grow as a person, it makes me grow in my work, it makes me understand human beings much more.

” Next up is “Las Malas,” Armando Bo’s adaptation of Camila Sosa Villada’s novel, in which she plays Tia Encarna and which she rates among the best work of her life. The film shot for around four months this year in Argentina and Uruguay. Gascon sees many parallels with “Emilia Perez” in the role but would rather discuss it once audiences have seen it, possibly at Cannes or Venice.

During a masterclass at the festival, where she was honored by Chanchal Kumar, secretary of India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Gascon detailed her “Trinidad” character: a gun-wielding outlaw who uses a wheelchair and serves as the villain of the 19th-century tale. She had hoped for horses and guns when the Western came calling, only to learn she would be playing a woman “in a chair without any movement.

” “And when you confront this, you say, ‘That’s the best opportunity for me to understand other people in this world,'” she told the audience. Gascon builds every role from the voice outward, seeking a “really soft, really calm” register for the “Trinidad” role. On “Emilia Pérez,” she recorded a range of voices on cassette before settling on a deep voice for Manitas and a “delicate” one for Emilia, and came to appreciate the process when dubbing herself later.

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She called Audiard the best director she has worked with.

“He brings you the liberty to act,” Gascón said. “He plays a lot, he laughs a lot, he’s really funny, and I think he is a really good friend. ” On set, she said, actors should remember they are one part of a team that can run to hundreds.

“I don’t want to create conflict on set. I don’t want to create a difference between me and the others. I don’t want blue flowers in my caravan,” she said. Gascon traced her affection for India to a Madrid screening of Deepa Mehta’s “Water” decades ago, and named Indian Oscar winner A.R.

Rahman her favorite musician. She also drew parallels between the heightened performance styles of Mexican telenovelas, where she spent much of her career, and Indian cinema, arguing that histrionics and truth are compatible. She also said filmmakers too often cast to labels such as “Spanish” or “she is a woman” instead of trusting actors’ range.

“It’s nice when Indian people work in Spain, work in the United States. I love when a Russian works in Africa,” Gascon said.

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