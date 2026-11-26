Karl Rove cautioned on Fox News that Vladimir Putin has exploited Donald Trump, labeling the Russian leader as an enemy of the U.S. and highlighting the severe human and economic costs of the war in Ukraine.

Rove told Kilmeade that Putin appears to have wrapped Donald Trump around his finger, warning that the Russian leader is no friend of the president or the U.S.“I hope this is all just sort of cosmetic because Putin has played Donald Trump,” Rove said.

“The wise, wily New York real estate tycoon has been played as a fool by, by Vladimir Putin. ”Putin and Trump met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on Nov. 19, ahead of the first-ever trilateral meeting between the two leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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“Look, remember, this guy spent his entire career before becoming the leader of Russia in espionage,” Rove continued. “And his job was to figure out the weakness of an opponent and go for it. ”“I hope to God that that’s not true, because this is an enemy of America. This is somebody who would like to subject Europe to Russian domination which would be averse to our economy and our political and economic needs...