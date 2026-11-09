Karl Bushby Monetizes Walk as He Returns to Hull After 28-Year Global Journey

Ex-paratrooper Karl Bushby returns to Hull to launch a speaking tour and seek sponsors after completing his 28-year circumnavigation of the globe on foot.

Ex-paratrooper Karl Bushby has returned to his mother's home in Hull, ending a 28-year odyssey that began in 1998 when he vowed to walk around the world without using any motorized transport. The 57-year-old adventurer officially completed his journey last week, marking the first time a person has circumnavigated the globe entirely on foot. Upon his arrival, his website was immediately updated to announce his availability for corporate speaking engagements and after-dinner appearances, signaling a swift transition from solitary trekker to public figure.

Although Bushby spent nearly three decades traversing remote landscapes such as the Darién Gap in South America, the Bering Strait in Alaska, and the Caspian Sea, he now admits that his commitment came at a significant personal cost. He has described his past actions as selfish, acknowledging the emotional toll his absence took on his family. He left behind his ex-wife, Angela Tivnen, to raise their son, Adam, who was eight years old at the time of Bushby's departure. Bushby did not provide financial support for Adam and missed key moments in his son's life, including a near-fatal motorbike accident.

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Bushby's decision to isolate himself for the expedition meant he also missed the funerals of his parents and did not meet his 12-year-old granddaughter until just last week. Despite his vow to never return to Britain unless on foot, he took breaks that involved flying to Mexico and the United States when he ran out of money or encountered bureaucratic hurdles. During these intervals, he stayed in locations like the Mexican state of Jalisco, ensuring he returned to the exact point where he had last walked to maintain the integrity of his non-motorized promise.

The Goliath Expedition has divided public opinion, with many critics questioning the morality of his sacrifice and the financial strategies he employed during the journey. Bushby has also disclosed details about two long-term relationships that ended due to the demands of the trek; one with Colombian civil engineer Catalina Estrada, which lasted seven years, and another with a Japanese woman named Rika, which lasted three years in Mongolia before being severed by the pandemic.

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Now, Bushby is preparing to monetize his saga through a series of live events and media projects. He has announced a six-date speaking tour that begins on Thursday at the Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury, with additional stops in Nottingham, York, Bury St Edmunds, Buxton, and his hometown of Hull. Tickets for the general audience are priced between £35 and £40, while front-row VIP meet-and-greet opportunities are available for £100. The first show in Shrewsbury has already sold out, and promoter Norwell Lapley Productions indicates that more dates will be added to capitalize on the high demand.

Beyond the live tour, Bushby is collaborating with acclaimed German filmmaker Werner Herzog to produce a documentary about his journey. He is also planning to write a second book that will detail the personal struggles and sacrifices involved in his mission. If all tickets for the current tour sell out, the live events alone could generate nearly £200,000 in revenue. Bushby has stated that he is looking for sponsors to support this new phase of his career as he transitions from a solitary walker to a media personality.

Despite the commercial success of his announcement, Bushby has reflected on the human cost of his achievement. He cited historical figures like Ernest Shackleton and Robert Falcon Cook as examples of explorers who were horrible husbands and fathers, suggesting that such sacrifices are often overlooked in celebration. He warned the public to be careful about who they celebrate as heroes, noting that his own journey was a purely selfish pursuit that exacted an emotional price from those who loved him.