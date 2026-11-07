Karl Bushby Completes 28-Year Walk; Ex-Wife Angela Tivnen Highlights Sacrifice

As Karl Bushby finishes his 31,000-mile walk, his ex-wife Angela Tivnen discusses raising their son Adam alone. The story reveals the hidden cost of his 28-year journey and the family's resilience.

Adventurer Karl Bushby completed a historic 31,000-mile walk around the world this week, ending a 28-year journey that began when he left the United Kingdom in 1998. Upon arriving in Hull, he received a hero's welcome with marching bands and military parades as hundreds of residents lined the bunting-filled streets to watch the final steps of his expedition.

The Heroic Welcome for Karl Bushby

Bushby, now aged 57, returned home to live with his mother with only £50 to his name and no mobile phone. The Prime Minister praised the endeavor as an achievement of truly remarkable proportions, and there were immediate calls for the explorer to be granted a knighthood. The celebration marked the end of a trek that traversed terrifying terrains, requiring him to navigate threats from polar bears, kidnappers, and Russian secret agents along the route.

Also read Karl Bushby Completes 28-Year Global Trek on Foot

However, the fanfare has sparked a contrasting narrative regarding the personal cost of such a prolonged absence. While Bushby is celebrated as a modern-day explorer, his ex-wife, Angela Tivnen, highlights a different kind of heroism that went unrecognized during the grand celebrations. She raised their son, Adam, alone for 28 years, a feat she describes as requiring her to learn to do everything herself without relying on a man.

Angela Tivnen's Unsung Leadership

Angela Tivnen left behind a husband who pursued his dreams, leaving her to manage the household and parenting duties entirely on her own. She stated in an exclusive interview that she and her son got on with their lives and were absolutely fine despite the challenges. The couple married at Holywood town castle in County Down, where Adam was just ten months old when his father was present in his arms.

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When Adam was eight years old, his father set off on the journey, leaving Angela to explain why he would be absent for a duration that would last until her son was a grown man. Tivnen recalled that it was a very hard time for both of them, noting that her young son worshiped his father and was hurt by the absence. She emphasizes that she has no animosity toward Bushby, acknowledging that his achievement is absolute, but insists that their family had to work through the obvious hurt.

The Resilience of Adam Bushby

Adam Bushby, now aged 36, has maintained a high esteem for his father despite missing out on significant milestones. He noted that his father was absent from his first day at school, college, passing his driving test, birthday parties, Christmas, and New Year's. Despite these gaps, Adam has become a devoted father himself, with a partner and a 12-year-old daughter, and he currently works in retail.

Adam described his childhood as challenging at some points but emphasized the need to get up and get on with life. He openly stated that his mother deserved a medal for her resilience. Adam met his father only a handful of times during the 28 years, usually when he flew out with his grandmother to join him during the expedition. Nevertheless, he continued to hold his father in high regard.

Reunion and Family Dynamics

Adam was present on the Humber Bridge this week to greet his father and introduce him to his granddaughter. Karl Bushby admitted that he had been living a purely selfish life since leaving the UK in 1998. He referenced historical figures like Shackleton and Cook, noting that such explorers were often horrible husbands and fathers, suggesting a need to consider who we celebrate as heroes.

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Despite the emotional weight of the reunion, Angela Tivnen did not make the trip to Hull. She remains stoic about the situation, stating that things happen and she cannot blame Karl for wanting to follow his dreams. The family dynamic reflects a complex history of sacrifice and resilience, with Adam serving as the bridge between his father's global achievement and his mother's domestic endurance.

The story of Karl Bushby's walk is not just one of geographical endurance but also of the social contracts that underpin such endeavors. While the public cheers for the explorer who crossed continents, the quiet strength of the family left behind provides the foundation that made his departure possible. Angela's decision to not seek financial support or blame her ex-husband stands as a testament to her own strength and the stability she provided to their son.

As the celebrations in Hull die down, the narrative surrounding Bushby's return includes a crucial acknowledgment of those who stayed. The journey required immense physical courage, but the life built by Angela Tivnen and Adam Bushby in his absence required equal determination. Their story serves as a reminder that every individual achievement has a broader context involving the people who support, endure, and maintain the home front during long periods of separation.