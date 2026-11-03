Karl Bushby Completes 28-Year Walk Around the World Back in Hull

British adventurer Karl Bushby returns to Hull after a 28-year global trek that began in 1998, reuniting with his mother Angela Bushby.

British adventurer Karl Bushby has returned to his hometown of Hull after completing a walk around the world that spanned 28 years. The journey began on October 1, 1998, when Bushby, then 29, left his mother Angela Bushby's terraced house to begin his expedition. He was 29 years old at the start, during the era when Prime Minister Tony Blair was settling into Downing Street and a pint of beer in a local pub cost £1.60.

Bushby departed at a brisk pace of 5km per hour, pushing a specially adapted trolley nicknamed The Beast. This cart was laden with essential supplies including a tent, maps, coffee, a puncture repair kit, and plasters. He initially traveled to Heathrow Airport and then flew to the southernmost tip of Chile, from where he began the actual walking portion of his journey back home.

Also read Karl Bushby Ends 28-Year Walk Around the World in Hull

Unyielding Rules Defined The Global Journey

The expedition was governed by two strict, unbendable rules that Bushby imposed on himself: he would use no form of transport for the walk itself, and he would not return to Hull until he had completed the mission. These conditions meant that he missed significant family events, including the death of his grandmother and the birth of his granddaughter 12 years ago. He had not even met his granddaughter until this week.

Bushby originally estimated the walk would take approximately 12 years, plus or minus a year. However, the journey extended to nearly three decades due to numerous delays caused by visa issues, ongoing wars, dictators, and funding problems as various sponsorship deals fell through. Despite these obstacles, he maintained his focus, explaining to a BBC Look North reporter at the start that what made sense to him might not make sense to other people.

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Obstacles Included War Zones And Extreme Climates

Over the course of walking through approximately 30 countries, Bushby faced a multitude of severe challenges. The route took him through war zones, dense jungles where he had to chop his way forward, and across ice floes. He battled extreme environmental conditions ranging from polar bears to intense heat, while also contending with robbers and kidnappers. Twice during the journey, he suffered heartbreak.

Specific notable events included crossing the Darien Gap in Colombia in 2001, which was then considered a murder and kidnap center. During this period, Bushby went into full military escape and evasion mode, living on fish and coconuts for weeks. He also faced incarceration in a Russian prison, suffered nosebleeds in the 50C (122F) heat of Death Valley, and completed a 31-day record-breaking swim across the Caspian Sea. Additionally, he endured a three-day swim across the English Channel, arriving in Dover just a month before his final return to Hull.

Emotional Reunion With Mother In Hull

Back in Hull, Angela Bushby, now 78, waited for her son with deep anxiety and pride. She described crying constantly because she knew he would never give up on a goal he had set his mind to, stating that he needed to prove he was not useless. During the trek, she followed his progress by marking maps left on his bedroom wall and later through online updates. Just before noon on his return day, Karl and The Beast entered Hull city centre to a hero's welcome.

While the city celebrated with the mayor, local MP, bagpipers, drummers, standard-bearers, and an enormous cheering crowd, Angela remained at home on her sofa. She had promised to wait by her front gate for his return. She mentioned mopping and vacuuming until 3am to ensure the house was ready. Despite the public celebration, she remained composed, saying she would be there by the gate when he finally came home.

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Mother Reflects On Pride And Anxiety

Angela Bushby expressed profound pride in her son's achievements, noting that his determination was unshakeable. She recalled that the only time the stress became too much was during the crossing of the Darien Gap in 2001. The worry was so intense that she required a hospital check-up because her blood pressure had reached sky-high levels. She remembered him lying awake in freezing waters, camping on melting ice, and dicing with polar bears in the 53-mile-wide Bering Strait.

During the farewell in 1998, Angela and Karl's grandmother were weeping as a small group of friends and neighbors gathered to see him off. Angela told him that if she died, he should not come home and to keep walking. He honored that wish throughout the journey. His return marks the end of one of the most extraordinary endurance feats in modern history, concluded with a warm embrace between mother and son outside her tidy home in Hull.