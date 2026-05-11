Karl Bushby Completes 28-Year Global Trek on Foot

British adventurer Karl Bushby reaches his hometown of Hull after an unbroken 28-year, 36,000-mile overland journey around the world.

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Karl Bushby arrived in Hull, England, completing an unbroken 28-year walk that spanned over 36,000 miles across four continents.

Bushby adhered to strict self-imposed rules, refusing motorized transportation to advance and barring himself from returning home until finished on foot.

Now 57, the former paratrooper faces the psychological challenge of readjusting to civilian life after dedicating nearly three decades to his expedition.

A 28-Year Odyssey Concludes at a Mother’s Doorstep

British adventurer and former paratrooper Karl Bushby completed an unprecedented 28-year journey around the globe on foot on Monday, November 2, arriving back in his hometown of Hull in northern England. Bushby, who departed in November 1998 at age 29, walked more than 36,000 miles (58,000 kilometers) across four continents and nearly 30 countries to finish what became known as the Goliath Expedition

Hundreds of supporters gathered in Queen Victoria Square in central Hull to welcome the 57-year-old before he walked the final three miles to his mother’s home. Pushing a custom two-wheeled cart containing his gear, Bushby was greeted by crowds lining the streets before reuniting with his 75-year-old mother, Angela, and meeting his 12-year-old granddaughter for the first time.

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The expedition was governed by two strict conditions: Bushby could not use any motorized vehicle to advance his position, and he could not set foot in the United Kingdom until he arrived entirely under his own power. Over the course of nearly three decades, that mandate required him to walk frozen tundra, navigate treacherous jungles, and swim major bodies of water, including the English Channel and the Caspian Sea.

Geopolitics, Red Tape and the Strain of Readjustment

Bushby originally projected the Goliath Expedition would take roughly 12 years. Instead, unforeseen logistical obstacles, geopolitical upheavals, and bureaucratic dead ends stretched the timeline to 28 years.

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Bureaucratic Barriers and Physical Extremes

Among the trek’s most perilous segments was crossing the Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama, as well as traversing shifting pack ice across the Bering Strait from Alaska to Siberia. In Russia, Bushby faced years of delays caused by strict visa quotas and administrative standoffs with regional authorities. Later legs of the journey were complicated by financial shortfalls, pandemic travel restrictions, and the geopolitical fallout surrounding Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Psychological Transition Ahead

Returning home presents a profound psychological shift. Bushby stepped out of England in 1998, an era before smartphones and modern social platforms, with only a paper map and minimal savings. Having organized every waking day around physical survival and forward progress for more than 10,000 days, he noted that completing the mission requires establishing a completely new foundation: "I am starting from scratch; I have to find my way again."

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