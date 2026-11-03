Karl Bushby Completes 28-Year, 50,000-Kilometer Walk from South America

British adventurer Karl Bushby ends his 28-year, 50,000-kilometer trek from South America, ending with a swim across the English Channel. He reunites with family in Hull after crossing four continents.

British adventurer Karl Bushby has returned home after a monumental 28-year journey that spanned 50,000 kilometers across four continents. The 57-year-old concluded his expedition by swimming across the English Channel, completing a voyage made entirely under his own power.

He was greeted by hundreds of cheering supporters in the square of his home city, Hull, on Monday morning.

Emotional Reunion in Hull After Epic Trek

Also read Karl Bushby completes 28-year walk around the world after starting from Hull

Karl Bushby shared an emotional reunion with his mother, his 36-year-old son, and a 12-year-old granddaughter at his family home after the long voyage. He addressed the crowd, stating that after 28 years, he could not ask for more than this reception. He then pushed forward with his few possessions in a trolley, carrying a spare tyre on top that would never be needed again.

Challenges Facing Karl Bushby During Journey

Bushby initially estimated the trip would take 10 years but encountered numerous obstacles, including legal issues over illegal border crossings. He faced detention by Russian authorities and a brief imprisonment in Panama while navigating geopolitical hurdles. The pandemic also caused significant delays during the 28-year timeline.

Route Through Americas, Asia, and Europe

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The adventurer started in Chile and headed north through the Americas, crossing from Alaska to Russia. He traversed Mongolia and China before returning through Europe. He swam across the Caspian Sea and the English Channel to finish the trek. He mentioned that monotony in deserts and the Arctic could become mind-bending.

Future Plans for Karl Bushby Following Completion

A feature-length documentary about his journey is currently in production. Karl Bushby is also planning to embark on a speaking tour around England in the coming weeks. He had spent about 15 of the 28 years walking, returning to Mexico periodically to sort out visas and logistics.