Karl-Anthony Towns’s Vulnerability in Knicks’ NBA Finals Game 2 Win Carries Well Beyond Basketball

Towns said he got a sign from his late mother as the Knicks walked away with a remarkable win to take a 2–0 lead on the Spurs.

on the Spurs in the NBA Finals, star big man put his hands in the air and looked up in the air. He was one of New York’s heroes with 21 points and 13 rebounds as the Knicks continued their incredible playoff winning streak which now sits at 13 games.

In the franchise’s first Finals appearance in 27 years, the Knicks are just two wins away from the title with the sudden chance to end the series at Madison Square Garden. They wouldn’t be here without Towns, but he’s thanking his good luck charm from above.. He brought up how he felt like she was watching from the stands for his 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in the Game 1 win.

Immediately after Friday’s thriller that amounted to a miss in the final seconds from Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, Towns said that he knew his mom was with him through the back-and-forth contest.

“I needed a stop,” Towns said on the ESPN broadcast about what he was saying to his mother when he had his hands in the air. “It’s amazing. As you go through life, if you lose a parent if anyone’s listening, you look for signs. I’ll take any sign I can get and I prayed to her strong before that possession.

A great player got a great shot, it just didn’t go in. It’s great defense, shoutout to Mitch , shoutout to our team. June 6, 2026 This year marks Towns’s first Finals appearance over his 11-year NBA career. After his first Finals game, he shared a similar message and that the biggest game on the biggest stage felt just like his early basketball days with how free he felt.

“I don’t know what it was but I just felt a calm and a peace that had to be coming from the woman above,” he said. “I felt really confident about today, I felt good. I felt like a kid, it was just fun out here. ...

All day, it was just a weird feeling. It felt like I was a kid getting ready to go play my Saturday AAU games and Sunday AAU games. In a way I felt like I was seeing in the stands. ” Towns has excelled in an adjusted role for the Knicks over the postseason.

He’s served as more of an offensive hub, making plays for his teammates which can eat into his scoring totals at times. He’s one of the NBA’s best all-around players and that’s really shined as the Knicks ran through the Eastern Conference and now have a 2–0 lead in the Finals. The 21-point night in Game 2 was Towns’s first 20-point game since Game 2 against the 76ers in the second round.

He knocked down three of his five three-point attempts and finished 8-for-12 from the floor. He makes up half of the Knicks’ star duo alongside Jalen Brunson. And when Brunson steps away from his usual status as the Knicks’ leading scorer, Towns is right there to provide some scoring power. His 21 points led the Knicks in Friday’s signature win, one point better than both Brunson and Mikal Bridges.

Karl-Anthony Towns has put himself in the NBA Finals MVP conversation with his performances in Games 1 and 2. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Even with an all-around performance offensively, however, the Knicks needed some extra help when Wembanyama got a great look that could have ended the game in a Spurs victory. And that’s where Towns’s lucky charm comes in. More importantly, his instinct to think of and talk about his mom on the biggest of stages is admirable.

His words and the emotion he’s visibly going through will help anyone that’s figuring out how to deal with their own grief. Losing a parent is one of the hardest moments so many will go through in life. And Towns’s simple, but powerful messages are a sign of strength that showed a sense of vulnerability which carries well beyond the basketball court. Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports.

A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.





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