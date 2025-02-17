Karl-Anthony Towns Leads 'Chuck's World Stars' to Victory in NBA All-Star Tournament Debut

Karl-Anthony Towns topped Jalen Brunson in a Knicks showdown at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, securing the mid-winter exhibition glory for 'Chuck's World Stars'. Towns' team defeated Kenny Smith's 'Young Stars' 41-32 in the first-ever All-Star tournament.

Karl-Anthony Towns emerged victorious in a thrilling New York Knicks showdown at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game , clinching the mid-winter exhibition glory. The captivating first All-Star tournament unfolded on Sunday night at Chase Center, pitting Towns and Jalen Brunson against each other in a unique battle of Knicks teammates.

Towns, leading Charles Barkley's 'Chuck's World Stars,' a team composed primarily of international talents and Barkley's selections, ultimately triumphed over Kenny Smith's 'Young Stars,' featuring Brunson, with a final score of 41-32. Towns showcased his offensive prowess, contributing six points, including a couple of crucial three-pointers, along with three rebounds. In a heartwarming gesture, after sinking his first three-pointer, Towns paid homage to his teammate Brunson by mimicking the Knicks captain's signature three-point celebration, pressing his thumb to his mouth and wiggling three fingers. Brunson, meanwhile, played a pivotal role for the Young Stars, recording three assists, tied for the team lead with Darius Garland (Cleveland), and securing a steal that ignited a scoring run toward the target score of 40. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City) was a standout performer for Barkley's squad, shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the field for a remarkable 12 points. Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio) and Trae Young (Atlanta) provided valuable contributions off the bench, with Wembanyama racking up six points and four rebounds, while Young, a longtime Knicks nemesis, dished out five assists. Garland and teammate Evan Mobley (Cleveland) along with 3-Point Contest winner Tyler Herro (Miami) led Smith's team with six points each in the losing effort. With their victory, Chuck's World Stars now advance to face the winner of the second leg of the All-Star tournament, where Shaquille O'Neal's 'Shaq's OGs' will take on the victors of Friday's Rising Stars competition, led by fellow Los Angeles basketball legend and TNT colleague Candace Parker.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star Game Karl-Anthony Towns Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Chuck's World Stars Young Stars

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns fuel a surging Knicks offenseGuard Jalen Brunson and center Karl-Anthony Towns were named starters for the Eastern Conference squad for this season’s NBA All-Star Game.

Read more »

Brunson and Towns Lead Knicks' All-Star Duo for First Time Since 1975Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were selected as starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, marking the first time since 1975 that a Knicks duo has achieved this distinction.

Read more »

Knicks' Towns and Brunson Aim for More Than All-Star ShineKarl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson, the first Knicks teammates to be named All-Star starters since 1975, are hoping to emulate the legendary duo of Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe by winning an NBA championship.

Read more »

Knicks Duo Brunson and Towns Earn All-Star Starting NodFor the first time in 50 years, the New York Knicks will have two players starting in the NBA All-Star Game. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were selected as starters, marking a significant achievement for the franchise.

Read more »

Knicks' Brunson and Towns Named All-Star StartersKnicks guard Jalen Brunson and center Karl-Anthony Towns were named starters for the Eastern Conference squad in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. This marks the first time in 50 years that a pair of Knicks have earned starting spots in the All-Star Game.

Read more »

Twin NBA Stars Ausar and Amen Thompson Bring Bay Area Roots to Rising Stars ChallengeAusar and Amen Thompson, twin brothers and NBA players for the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets respectively, return to their Bay Area roots for the Rising Stars Challenge. The brothers, who honed their skills in local AAU leagues and still cherish the region's basketball talent, are poised to showcase their athletic prowess and potential on a national stage.

Read more »