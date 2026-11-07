Karl-Anthony Towns jokes Rick Brunson stole the show from Jalen in ‘Law & Order: SVU’ cameo

Knicks star Jalen Brunson and his father Rick made a cameo on Law & Order: SVU, drawing jokes from teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

Brunson, though, wasn’t the only Knick to appear on the show. His father Rick, an assistant coach, also appeared as an extra. Brunson played Detective Madison.

Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson met Brunson at a restaurant and asked him about an arrest. Rick Brunson entered the restaurant ahead of Hargitay. Jalen Brunson performs as Det. Jay Madison in a scene from NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” that aired on Nov. 5, 2026.

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“I thought Rick stole the show,” Towns joked after practice Friday. “That was a helluva walk. That was an Emmy walk right there. ” and now has appeared on “SVU.

” Brunson is close friends with Hargitay, a longtime Knicks fan who regularly sits courtside at the Garden. New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson reacts from the bench during the team’s victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 21, 2026.

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“Shoutout to Jalen,” Towns said. “I’m glad he’s living his dream. It was funny to watch it too. ” Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.

“It’s great because, particularly for us at this point in the year, it gave us a chance to continue to give guys rest. More importantly, there’ s some things that we weren’t doing well, and it gives us a chance to actually practice and clean it up,” head coach Mike Brown said.

“As the season goes along, especially when you have game, day , game, day , when you start doing that, it’s hard to practice. ” Josh Hart practiced after missing Wednesday’s game against the Bulls with right ankle soreness. But he will remain out against the Cavaliers on Saturday. Jalen Brunson performs as Det.

Jay Madison in a scene from NBC's"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" that aired on Nov. 5, 2026. New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson reacts from the bench during the team's victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 21, 2026. Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026.