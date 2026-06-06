Karl-Anthony Towns helps lead Knicks to critical Game 2 win — even if one thing slowed him down

The only thing that can slow down Karl-Anthony Towns at this point is the officiating.

On his way to a monster game, Towns was limited by a few questionable calls. Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates after the Knicks’ 105-104 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 5, 2026 in San Antonio.at both ends of the floor.

However, he picked up his fourth foul with 6:01 left in the third quarter and had to watch the rest of the period. He was also a plus-11 in his 34 minutes.

“For me, I’m just happy to be finding ways to win,” Towns said. “I’m just worried about the team result, which is winning. … This team leans on each other. I think that’s why we’ve gotten here.

“That’s why we had the success we had during the regular season, even when things weren’t going great because at the end of the day when things do get tough, and the trials and tribulations do present themselves, this team doesn’t disband. They don’t go away from each other. We lean into each other even more. ” It was a down regular season for Towns, but it has been a terrific postseason.

So much changed in that opening-round playoff series against the Hawks, when coach Mike Brown shifted the offense to run more through Towns. He has become more efficient and far more engaged, a playmaker on one end and a strong defender on the other. Buy Now “It’s supposed to be like it is. I came in with a great plan.

Maybe the plan doesn’t work. Who adjusts, him or me? Me. I adjust,” Brown said.

“The adjustment’s not enough. Every once in a while, we’re not on the same page. We talk about it. I adjust again.

“It’s my job as a coach to fit whatever scheme we have on both sides of the floor to all of our players, and if you’re a great player, I’ve got to make a little bit more adjustments or I’ve got to give a little bit more than you do. ”





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