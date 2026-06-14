Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates with dad, pays tribute to late Mom after title win

Karl-Anthony Towns immediately searched out his father.

on Saturday night at the Frost Bank Arena clinched the championship — and hugged the man who has attended as many Knicks games as he possibly could.

The two have been through so much together. A jubilant Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates with owner James Dolan and his Knicks teammates after their 94-90 Game 5 NBA title-clinching win over the Spurs on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio. Moments later, Towns credited his late mother, who died from COVID in 2020.

“Y’all heard my story, y’all know my story,” Towns said. “I just want to say: Thank you Mama, I appreciate you getting me one. ” It didn’t matter that the final act wasn’t memorable, scoring just two points and struggling with foul trouble all night.

“You work your whole life for this moment,” Towns said. “As they always said with this team, it is written for New York. ” Back-to-back trips to the conference finals — with the Timberwolves two years ago and the Knicks last year — ended in heartbreak. Over the offseason, his name regularly circulated within the media in potential trade discussions with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

There were constant comments throughout the regular season about his slow adjustment to coach Mike Brown’s system. But the best version of Towns emerged in the playoffs. It took a while, but he and Jalen Brunson finally became the co-stars the Knicks badly needed them to be. If you’re a Knicks fan and a Post fan, get in the game with this jersey inspired by our May 20, 2026 cover.

Walt Frazier and Willis Reed won two championships together. Now, Brunson and Towns have their first together.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Karl-Anthony Towns Nba Finals Nba Playoffs Nba Playoffs 2026 New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Karl-Anthony Towns video scrutinized as Knicks fans crowd Dylan Harper on critical final playOne quick hand motion has some in San Antonio up in arms.

Read more »

How Karl-Anthony Towns Is Remembering His Late Mom Amid the Knicks’ NBA Finals RunThe New York Knicks center lost his mother in 2020.

Read more »

Karl Anthony-Towns’ Fiancée Jordyn Woods Reveals Her Plus One For NBA FinalsThe media personality gives a behind-the-scenes look at her pregame practices and game day rituals ahead of Game 5 in the series between the Knicks and Spurs.

Read more »

Karl-Anthony Towns' Fiancée Jordyn Woods' Lucky Bag Was Undefeated During Knicks Playoff RunThe fashion designer's trademark orange ostrich handbag has been identified as one of the most memorable traditions of the New York Knicks' NBA Championship Win

Read more »