Karissa Shannon Reveals Hugh Hefner Sexual Abuse And Sister Trauma

Former Playmate Karissa Shannon details alleged sexual abuse by Hugh Hefner, including forced acts with sister Kristina, and explains her decision to raise her son as a gentleman.

Former Playboy Playmate Karissa Shannon has disclosed harrowing new allegations regarding her time at the Playboy Mansion, describing systematic sexual abuse by the late founder Hugh Hefner. In an interview with Page Six published on Wednesday, November 4, Karissa revealed that Hefner attempted to coerce her and her identical twin sister, Kristina, into engaging in sexual acts with one another during their residency.

Allegations Of Coerced Incestuous Acts

Karissa, now 37, stated that Hefner would repeatedly try to force the sisters to have sex with each other while they lived at the estate. She clarified a previous statement by her sister, emphasizing that the acts were never consummated. Karissa explained that they faked the encounter to avoid further trauma, noting that they never actually engaged in the sexual activity Hefner demanded.

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Kristina Shannon previously accused Hefner of attempting to shove their heads together to compel them to engage with each other sexually. Karissa expressed deep distress over these demands, stating that she did not want her sister to be forced into such situations. She described the experience as very hard and traumatic, highlighting the psychological pressure exerted by the media mogul during their stay.

Sisters Contrast Past With Future Values

Karissa Shannon announced she is expecting a son named Genesis and intends to raise him differently from her own upbringing. She told the publication she wants her son to be a gentleman with manners and to lead with his heart. Her goal is for her child to be the opposite of whatever image Hugh Hefner portrayed, reflecting her desire to break the cycle of trauma associated with her time at the mansion.

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The sisters lived in the Playboy estate from the ages of 18 to 20, a period that Karissa does not view as positive. They entered a nearly two-year relationship with Hefner when they were 18 years old. Both sisters have consistently stated that they did not view their experience in the mansion as beneficial, instead recalling it as a time of exploitation and psychological manipulation.

Confrontation With Media Mogul Legacy

In July 2025, Karissa Shannon shared what she would say to Hugh Hefner if he were still alive. She stated she would simply ask why he took advantage of them, believing no apology could undo the trauma inflicted. She emphasized that there would be no sit-down conversation, only a demand for an explanation regarding his behavior toward her and her sister.

Kristina echoed these sentiments, noting she would ask why Hefner thought taking advantage of young women was acceptable. She stated they would tell him directly that he messed them up and exploited them. The sisters compared Hefner to Sean Combs, highlighting broader industry issues regarding the treatment of women in the entertainment and media sectors.

New Life And Supportive Partner

Karissa Shannon is keeping the identity of her fiancé private but described him as a simple, blue-collar guy from Windsor, Ontario. She praised him for being supportive of her past and her career, stating he loves her deeply and unconditionally. Her fiancé is quick to defend her against negative comments and is proud of who she is as a person and a mother.

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The sisters also discussed their current standing with other former Girls Next Door stars and their future plans. While they do not share their experiences as positive, they have used their platform to speak out against the abuse they endured. Their stories continue to shed light on the conditions within the Playboy Mansion and the long-term effects on those who lived there during Hefner's reign.