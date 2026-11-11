Karin Slaughter's The Good Daughter Sets Record Amid Mixed Reviews

Karin Slaughter's new thriller The Good Daughter debuts on Peacock with mixed critical reception. The series stars Rose Byrne and features the author as showrunner. Discover the cast and current Rotten Tomatoes score.

Karin Slaughter has set a new benchmark for her literary and television career with the premiere of The Good Daughter. This latest adaptation of her work debuted on the streaming platform Peacock, marking a significant moment for the renowned crime fiction author. The release brings together a high-profile cast and marks Slaughter's continued expansion into television production.

Critical Reception and Streaming Performance

The Good Daughter has opened with a 50 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This score is currently derived from only six initial reviews, indicating that the final critic consensus may shift as more professional opinions are added in the coming days. The average rating for these early reviews sits at 6.40 out of 10 points, reflecting a split in critical opinion between positive and negative assessments.

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Compared to Slaughter's previous screen adaptations, this current debut represents the lowest critical score to date. Her earlier work, Will Trent, holds the highest honor with an 89 percent rating based on nine reviews. The Netflix limited series Pieces of Her follows with a 51 percent score, based on a larger pool of 35 reviews. This disparity highlights the varying levels of critical attention given to Slaughter's different projects upon their initial release.

Cast and Storyline Details

The narrative centers on two sisters, Charlotte and Samantha, who reunite twenty years after surviving a violent home invasion. Meghann Fahy portrays Charlotte, while Rose Byrne plays her sister, Samantha. The sisters are brought back together when Charlotte witnesses a brutal attack in their hometown of Georgia. Samantha returns to assist Charlotte and their father, Rusty, in investigating the new crime.

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Brendan Gleeson plays the father, Rusty, completing the core family unit at the heart of the story. The official synopsis states that the case unfolds through painful memories and buried secrets. The cast also includes Olivia Williams, Harper Steele, Michael Dorman, Audrey Grace Marshall, and Drew Cheek. Slaughter serves as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer for the adaptation.

Expert Reviews and Creative Challenges

Liz Hersey of Screen Rant gave the series a score of 3 out of 10, describing the plot as a trauma saturated mess. Despite this low rating, Fahy was singled out for delivering a strong performance. A recurring theme in the positive reviews is that the acting serves as the primary saving grace for the series.

Some critics noted that the show successfully balances suspense with personal family drama. However, negative feedback frequently cites an over reliance on trauma as a narrative device. Other criticisms include a tendency toward coincidences, an overly complicated mystery structure, and an uneven mix of serious subject matter with humor. These elements have divided the early audience and critic response.

Release Status and Future Outlook

All episodes of The Good Daughter are currently available for viewing on Peacock. This full release allows audiences to evaluate the series' strengths and weaknesses in depth. The show is rated TV MA and falls into the drama, mystery, and crime genres. It premiered on November 12, 2026.

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While the initial reviews are mixed, the series continues to draw attention due to Slaughter's established fan base. The adaptation joins a library of her works that have been translated for the screen. Viewers can now form their own opinions on how this latest addition fits into the broader canon of Karin Slaughter's storytelling legacy.