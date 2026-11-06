Karin Slaughter's The Good Daughter Limited Series Premieres on Peacock

Karin Slaughter's thriller The Good Daughter debuts on Peacock on November 12, 2026. The six-episode limited series stars Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy.

Bestselling author Karin Slaughter returns to television screens with a new limited series adaptation of her work, officially set to debut on November 12, 2026. The six-episode thriller titled The Good Daughter arrives exclusively on the Peacock streaming platform, marking another significant milestone in the author's expanding presence in the visual media landscape. This release follows her previous successful adaptations and continues her legacy of dark, gripping narratives that have captivated millions of readers globally.

The Good Daughter Series Details and Cast

The Good Daughter stars Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy in the lead roles for this twisty mystery series. Slaughter wrote every episode of the show and serves as the showrunner, ensuring the adaptation remains faithful to the source material. The iconic Steph Green directs the adaptation, bringing her experience from being Emmy-nominated in 2020 for Best Director for the Watchmen episode Little Fear of Lightning to this project. All six one-hour episodes will be available to stream at once upon the November 12, 2026 premiere date.

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Comparison to Previous Slaughter Adaptations

This new series arrives four years after the adaptation of Slaughter's 2018 standalone novel, Pieces of Her. That eight-episode series starred Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote and premiered on March 4, 2022. The show debuted at number one worldwide on Netflix and was watched for 227.5 million hours globally between February 27, 2022, and April 3, 2022. Additionally, Slaughter's Will Trent series is currently in its fourth season on ABC, having premiered in 2023 with Ramón Rodríguez in the titular role. The Will Trent series has become one of her most popular screen adaptations.

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Slaughter's Creative Process and Motivation

Initially, Karin Slaughter was not keen on adapting The Good Daughter for television when first asked to write the series. She eventually became curious about the screenwriting process and decided to take on the challenge. She explained to Peacock that she chose the book because it has always been one of her favorites. Her decision to write every episode underscores her deep involvement in the production and her commitment to preserving the integrity of her original story. Slaughter's books have sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, establishing her as a major figure in the thriller genre.

Global Reach and Future Streaming Strategy

As a number one New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling author, Slaughter has published over 25 books in 120 countries. The Good Daughter joins a growing catalog of her work available on streaming platforms, catering to a global audience that has already shown strong engagement with her adaptations. The exclusive release of all episodes at once on Peacock mirrors the successful distribution strategy used for Pieces of Her. This release strategy allows viewers to binge the entire limited series immediately following the November 12, 2026 launch. The success of previous adaptations demonstrates the strong market demand for Slaughter's suspenseful storytelling on digital platforms.