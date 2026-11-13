Karin Slaughter Good Daughter Rotten Tomatoes Score Rebounds to 67 Percent

Karin Slaughter's Peacock series The Good Daughter sees its critical reception improve significantly on Rotten Tomatoes, rising from a low debut to 67 percent with new reviews.

Karin Slaughter's limited mystery series The Good Daughter is experiencing a notable recovery in critical reception on Rotten Tomatoes, with its approval rating climbing to 67 percent. The improvement comes just one day after the show premiered on the Peacock streaming platform on November 12. This update marks a significant shift from the series' initial launch metrics, which had placed it at a career-low score for the author's television adaptations. The rise in the Tomatometer percentage suggests that early negative reactions are being balanced by more favorable assessments from additional critics reviewing the drama.

The Good Daughter Score Rebounds From Low Debut

The Good Daughter originally debuted with a 50 percent score based on six reviews, a figure that represented the lowest critical standing for any show adapted from Karin Slaughter's work. For context, her previous television adaptation Will Trent season 1 achieved an 89 percent rating, while her earlier series Pieces Her held a 51 percent score. The current 67 percent rating is derived from 12 reviews, indicating that six additional critics have published their assessments since the initial launch. The score remains fluid as more reviews are likely to be published, but the upward trend highlights a divergence in critical opinion regarding the show's quality and execution.

Also read Karin Slaughter Adapts Her Novel Into The Good Daughter On Peacock

Critical Reception Diverges on Cast and Plot

Critics remain divided on the quality of the series, with some praising the performances while others criticize the narrative structure. Screen Rant critic Liz Hersey provided a harsh assessment, rating the show 3 out of 10 stars. Hersey described the production as a trauma saturated mess that wastes its stellar cast. She argued that the series is more interested in triggering female trauma than delivering a coherent story. Despite these harsh criticisms, other reviewers have found merit in the show's execution. Many positive reviews highlight the terrific cast, specifically noting the emotional punch provided by the complex sisterly chemistry between the lead actors.

Star Studded Cast Drives Emotional Core

The series features a formidable ensemble cast led by Oscar nominee Rose Byrne and Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy. Their performances are frequently cited as the strongest element of the show, grounding the dramatic elements in believable character interactions. They are joined by Michael Dorman, Emmy winner Harper Steele, Jake McDorman, Shayna Benardo, Paula Malcomson, Olivia Williams, and Oscar nominee Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars Jayson Warner Smith and Jason Davis also appear in the lineup. Even critics who found the murder mystery contrived or predictable acknowledged the strength of the performances. The consensus among favorable reviews is that the series works best when it prioritizes family relationships over the central crime itself.

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Story Follows Sisters After Violent Attack

Karin Slaughter created and adapted the series from her 2017 novel of the same name. The plot centers on two sisters whose lives were fractured by a single night of violence two decades prior. The narrative is triggered when another violent attack occurs in their hometown of Pikeville, Georgia. The subsequent investigation forces the sisters to confront old memories and uncover deep family secrets. The show is rated TV-MA and falls under the drama and mystery genres. While some viewers found the twists gripping and the dark humor entertaining, others felt weighed down by familiar thriller cliches. The show's ability to balance grim subject matter with engaging storytelling remains a primary point of discussion among audiences.

Audience Scores Pending as Reviews Continue

While the critical score has risen, The Good Daughter does not yet have an audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. There are fewer than 50 user ratings submitted so far, which is insufficient to generate a verified audience percentage. This lack of audience data means the overall public reception is still being formed as the series gains traction on Peacock. Fans and critics alike are encouraged to submit their ratings as the show continues to stream. The final standing of the series will likely depend on whether audience scores align with the improving critical consensus or if they remain disconnected from the professional reviews.