Karin Lwin opens up about the death of England cricket icon Robin Smith, revealing personal struggles and the tragic end to their relationship.

England cricket icon Robin Smith died at his home in Perth at age 62, leaving his partner Karin Lwin grappling with sudden loss while she was undergoing medical treatment in Serbia. The former batsman, known for his formidable presence in 62 Test matches, was found unresponsive by family members on December 1, ending a life marked by both sporting glory and private battles. Lwin, who remains in deep grief, seeks answers regarding the specific cause of death despite her repeated requests for an official autopsy report.

River Threat And Relationship Origin

The relationship between Lwin and Smith began in 2011 under dramatic circumstances when she discovered him brooding by the pool of their mutual apartment block. He had reportedly picked up two bottles of vodka with the intention of throwing himself into the Swan River while staring at the South Perth lights. Lwin intervened immediately, telling him not to drink or jump off a bridge, and promised to remain by his side until he recovered. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of a romantic relationship that would last for fifteen years.

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Medical Context Of Final Days

On the day Smith was found dead, Lwin was 8,000 miles away in Belgrade, Serbia, undergoing stem-cell treatment for multiple sclerosis. Smith had previously expressed a desire to donate his own stem cells to her, but this option was ruled out due to his severe health issues. In 2024, he spent seven months in the hospital with cirrhosis caused by heavy drinking, which permanently disqualified him from being a donor. Their final plans involved him collecting her from Perth Airport on December 5, but this reunion never occurred.

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Discovery And Lack Of Official Explanation

Smith was discovered unresponsive at his home by his son and daughter-in-law, who contacted Lwin to report that there was significant blood at the scene. Police were called to the location, though there were no signs of a break-in or any indication that he had been drinking prior to his death. Authorities have not suggested suicide, yet Lwin states she was never provided with an official explanation or the autopsy results, leaving the exact cause of death unconfirmed nearly a year after the event.

Emotional Legacy And Family Disputes

Despite his fearsome on-field persona and a batting average of 43, Smith struggled with chronic self-doubt, a fact well-known to Lwin. He recently spoke emotionally to the England Lions squad after the first Ashes Test in November 2025, touching on his insecurities. While Lwin describes him as kind and compassionate, his brother Chris Smith has publicly suggested that Robin had a self-destructive tendency. Lwin refutes this, emphasizing that chronic alcoholism is a disease rather than a simple choice, and notes that his family's concerns stemmed from love.