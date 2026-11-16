Kariba and Julie the Elephants Reunite at Pangea Sanctuary

Former circus elephants Kariba and Julie have reunited at the Pangea Elephant Sanctuary in Portugal, ending decades of separation in a landmark rescue effort.

Two elephants with intertwined histories of captivity are finally spending their twilight years together in southern Portugal. Kariba and Julie, both former circus performers captured in southern Africa during the 1980s, have been united at the Pangea Elephant Sanctuary. This reunion marks the end of decades of isolation for the pair, who will now roam freely across a 1,000-acre reserve.

The Historic Journey to Portugal

Julie, identified as Portugal's last circus elephant, arrived at the sanctuary in July to become the first resident of this new phase in her life. Her companion, Kariba, completed a grueling 1,250-mile road journey from Belgium to reach her. The two animals were separated in 1986 when they were sold to different locations, with Kariba performing in Germany and Julie eventually ending up in Portugal. Their paths have not crossed since that split, making this November reunion particularly significant for both elephants.

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Kariba's arrival was delayed by medical necessities that required careful handling. Before she could begin her long transport, veterinarians had to treat her for severe infections that caused abscesses in her ear and gut. These health issues resulted in her losing an ear and becoming blind in one eye. The six-month treatment regimen started in May ensured she was fit for travel, allowing her departure in November after a final health assessment deemed her ready for the journey.

Medical Care and Previous Isolation

Since 2022, Kariba lived in solitary confinement after the death of Jenny, her last companion at the Pakawi Park in Belgium. Jenny was another former circus elephant who had died the previous year, leaving Kariba without social interaction for over two years. The Pakawi Park staff, led by director Tommy Pasteels, recognized that Kariba could not survive another winter alone. Their collaboration with the British charity Pangea was essential in finding a solution that prioritized the elephant's psychological well-being over keeping her in a traditional zoo setting.

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The history of these elephants traces back to their capture as calves. Kariba was sold by a German company called Firma Ruhe and performed in various circuses across Europe. Julie also endured similar conditions before being transported to Portugal. The Pangea Elephant Sanctuary in Suffolk, UK, organized this relocation to ensure that both animals could experience the natural behaviors of their species in a spacious environment. The reserve offers lush vegetation, mud wallows, and forests, providing a stark contrast to the concrete enclosures of their past lives.

Immediate Social Integration and Behavior

Since joining the sanctuary, Kariba has shown positive signs of social reintegration. Within just a few days of arrival, she and Julie began communicating through rumbles, a low-frequency vocalization used by elephants to express emotions and greet one another. This behavior indicates that the two animals are recognizing each other and establishing a bond. Kariba took her first tentative steps into her new home on Thursday, while Julie appeared to be excited by the presence of a new companion after years of solitude.

Future Goals for the Sanctuary

Kate Moore, the managing director of Pangea, emphasized that the organization exists to give elephants like Kariba and Julie a meaningful life with space to roam. The sanctuary is already in talks with other zoos across Europe about rehoming additional elephants. Moore stated that Julie and Kariba are intended to be the first of many rescued animals. The charity relies on donations to fund these operations, with supporters encouraged to contribute via their official website to help maintain the sanctuary and support future rescues.