Kari Skogland & 'The Room' Scribe Emma Donoghue Team On 'Lady Macbeth'

Kari Skogland & 'The Room' Scribe Emma Donoghue Team On Movie Adaptation Of Ava Reid's Gothic Novel 'Lady Macbeth'

Sean Penn To Direct Timely Movie Next, Re-Teaming With Warner Bros On Story Of January 6th Cop With Bradley Cooper In Talks To StarReid’s 2024 novel “reimagines one of literature’s most enduring figures through a dark, intimate lens, following a young noblewoman thrust into a politically arranged marriage in a brutal medieval world.

As she navigates survival, power, and identity within a system designed to constrain her, her transformation unfolds into a portrait of ambition, resilience, and consequence. ”'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Director Kari Skogland Set For 'The Wheel Of Time' Origins Movie; Eva Longoria To Exec Produce The film will be produced by Scott Aharoni, Sinan Eczacibasi, and Alihan Yalicindag for Curious Gremlin, with Skogland and Mackenzie Munro for Take a Trip Media.

The film marks Take A Trip Media’s first production. Peter Gold and Eden Burke will serve as executive producers, with Ben Pitts as associate producer. On release, the novel quickly generated buzz on platforms including BookTok and Goodreads. Thirty year-old Reid is also known for novels includingTake a Trip Media is planning to develop a slate of original projects alongside literary adaptations.

, starring Kristen Stewart, Seth Rogen, LaKeith Stanfield, Kumail Nanjiani, and Alia Shawkat, to be released by Neon, Lindsay Calleran’s“At Curious Gremlin, we have always aimed to share our excitement for telling fresh, bold, and daring stories that trust their audience to embrace new perspectives and sit with complexity. In that spirit, Ava Reid’s— a ferocious reimagining of the timeless Scottish Play from a fresh and surprisingly overlooked lens — adapted for the big screen by Emma Donoghue, with Kari Skogland in the director’s seat, feels like a natural fit for us,” said Sinan Eczacibasi, co-founder of Curious Gremlin.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Take a Trip on this wonderful film and look forward to sharing it with the world. ”feels deeply aligned with the kind of storytelling we want to champion: visceral, feminine, dangerous, and emotionally uncompromising. Ava Reid’s novel has such a singular pulse and loyal audience, and with Emma Donoghue adapting and Kari Skogland directing, this project brings together artists with a fearless command of tone and character.

I can’t imagine a more exciting first film for Take A Trip, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Curious Gremlin to bring it to life,” added Mackenzie Munro, co-founder of Take A Trip Media. Par’s $111B Takeover Of WBD Has State AGs Concerned On Various GroundsComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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