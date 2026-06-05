Karen Read says she gets free meals and discounts everywhere after not guilty verdict

Karen Read says she no longer pays for meals anywhere after being acquitted of murder charges in the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

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"You have to know that when you walk down the street, there are lots of people who look at Karen Read and think, 'Oh, there's that woman who got away with killing her ex-boyfriend who's a cop,'" Melvin said.

"How do you go through life knowing that there are lots of people who, despite what the jury said, still think you got away with it? "Karen Read exits Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. , on June 18, 2025, after being found not guilty of the murder of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe.

"I have no interactions no matter where I go — the grocery store, a restaurant, Newbury Street in Boston, any hotel or restaurant I eat at, I don't pay for meals," she said. "I get discounts everywhere. My parents get help taking groceries to go.

" In fact, she said the large turnout of supporters outside the Dedham courthouse during her trial is just a sampling. FATHER OF VINDICATED KAREN READ WARNS CONCERNED AMERICANS 'THE NEXT KAREN READ COULD BE YOU' IN NEW INTERVIEW Karen Read arrives at Norfolk County Superior Court with her attorney Alan Jackson in Dedham, Mass. , on May 20, 2025. She is charged with killing her Boston police officer boyfriend by intentionally driving her SUV into him.

Still, she admitted that her professional license has not been restored — and she's still out of work.

"I'm back working on the case," she said. "And, you know, we've brought in civil lawyers but this case is so comprehensive that we need all hands on deck. "lead detective who lost his job, Michael Proctor, over rude and lewd text messages he sent about Read to people who should not have received confidential information on an active case.

The second time, they found her not guilty of all homicide-related charges related charges and convicted her only of drunken driving. Then-Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor testifies during Karen Read's first murder trial at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass.

, on June 10, 2024.and the Canton Police Department over their handling of the O'Keefe investigation as well as what her attorneys have called a culture of"bias and corruption" involving not only allegations of misogyny, racism and antisemitism, but also that investigators tried to frame her for O'Keefe's death.

"This was always our plan," she said of the lawsuit. "I had to save my own life first. I can't do anything if I'm not free.

" Her Los Angeles-based attorney Alan Jackson added that the goal of the lawsuit is to bring to light"institutional corruption that permeates the Massachusetts"I don't have anything to say to his family," she said. "I interacted with them for several years. John and I had actually dated a long time ago, when we were in our early 20s, and I was caring and I believe generous with them, with my time. And we did spend a lot of time together.

And they experienced who I am. "





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Karen Read sues the police agencies that investigated her Boston police boyfriend's deathKaren Read has filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and the town of Canton, alleging misconduct, negligence and failures in oversight during the investigation that led to her prosecution in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

Read more »

Karen Read sues the police agencies that investigated her Boston police boyfriend's deathKaren Read has filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and the town of Canton, alleging misconduct, negligence and failures in oversight during the investigation that led to her prosecution in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

Read more »

Karen Read sues the police agencies that investigated her Boston police boyfriend's deathKaren Read has filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and the town of Canton, alleging misconduct, negligence and failures in oversight during the investigation that led to her prosecution in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

Read more »

Karen Read sues the police agencies that investigated her Boston police boyfriend's deathKaren Read has filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and the town of Canton, alleging misconduct, negligence and failures in oversight during the investigation that led to her prosecution in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend.

Read more »